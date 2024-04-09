South Africa vs Nigeria Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Banyana Banyana's date with the Super Falcons in the midweek action.

South Africa are desperate for a win on Friday when they play Nigeria in the second leg of the final round of the Olympic Games qualifier.

The Super Falcons claimed a 1-0 win in the first leg played at MKO Abiola Stadium on Friday, April 5 courtesy of Rasheedat Ajobade's strike.

The Tshwane leg will be crucial in deciding the team that will make it to Paris 2024.

Here, GOAL provides all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between the two nations, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.