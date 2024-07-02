South Africa vs Eswatini Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Bafana Bafana's crucial game against Sihlangu Semnikati in the annual tournament.

Helman Mkhalele-led South Africa are set to play Eswatini in their final Group A game in the ongoing Cosafa Cup competition.

Just like Bafana Bafana, Sihlangu Semnikati have two points meaning either team has a chance of advancing to the next stage.

Botswana and Mozambique, who are in the same pool, have the same number of points as well meaning no one is guaranteed progress until the final whistle.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between South Africa and Eswatini, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.