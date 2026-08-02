Sources: Hull City reaches agreement to sign Colorado Rapids starlet Lucas Herrington in transfer worth up to $23 million

Hull City have agreed to pay the Rapids an initial fee of roughly $17 million, but the deal will include significant add-ons as well. The Rapids could earn up to $6 million in bonuses, while the club will also earn 15 percent of any profit on a future sale of the defender.

With the move, Herrington will be joining a Hull team that will be returning to the Premier League this season. The club won the Championship playoff last season, defeating Middlesbrough in the final to book their place in the top flight for this campaign.

News of Herrington's move was first reported by the Athletic.