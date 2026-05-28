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"Sometimes you have to take a step back!" Investor Hasan Ismaik has hinted at the possibility of a forced relegation for TSV 1860 Munich-what on earth is driving him this time?

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TSV 1860 Munich is once again teetering on the brink: investor Hasan Ismaik is once again calling for a fresh start for the club – though it seems he is not particularly concerned about which league this might take place in. What exactly is driving him, however, remains a mystery once again.

Sixty years ago today, TSV 1860 Munich claimed the biggest prize in the club's history: the German championship. Back then, the Lions were the top team in the country, and their stars—Radi Radenkovic, Rudi Brunnenmeier, Peter Grosser, Fredi Heiß and co—outshone even Franz Beckenbauer, Gerd Müller and Sepp Maier.

The club, which once again finished the recent third-division season in mid-table despite starting as favourites, is honouring the surviving championship heroes this evening with a reception at a pub on Munich's Viktualienmarkt.

However, few are likely to be in a celebratory mood.

  • Die Fehde geht weiter: 1860-Investor Ismaik stellt nun Strafanzeige gegen Robert Schäfergetty

    Just hours before the anniversary festivities were due to begin, majority shareholder Hasan Ismaik—who has owned a controlling stake in the volatile club for 15 years and, despite (or perhaps because of) despite pouring in more than 80 million euros, has never come close to delivering the Champions League or even Bundesliga success he promised at his introduction. In a social-media post, Ismaik confirmed the worst of the recent rumours and reports.

    Yes, Ismaik has pulled a substantial loan that his company and representative had only confirmed a few weeks ago.

    As a result, the club now lacks the €2.7 million liquidity proof the DFB demands for a third-division licence.

    He now indicates that he would prefer to see the club drop back to the fourth-tier Regionalliga rather than fund a ninth attempt to reach the second division.

    Back to the Regionalliga, because the Lions had already been demoted to the fourth tier after their on-field relegation from the second division in 2016/2017, when Ismaik gave the thumbs-down—or, more precisely, texted the number 4 to a Süddeutsche Zeitung reporter while the club's board was still negotiating with his representatives over how to fund the shortfall.

    As you might suspect, there is a method to the madness at TSV 1860.

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  • Hansa Rostock v TSV 1860 München - 3. LigaGetty Images Sport

    Hasan Ismaik leaves the door open for a deal

    Unlike back then, there is still hope that an agreement can be reached before the DFB's deadline expires in early June. "We have presented a new financing model with better terms than before—interest-free and with additional financial support aimed at protecting the club and ensuring its continued presence in the Third Division," Ismaik wrote. "However, this support must be tied to transparency and financial discipline so that we can ensure the funds are used properly."

    He also presented "additional solutions to prevent insolvency and secure long-term stability, while protecting the club's and fans' rights. I remain open to dialogue and cooperation in any form that serves the interests of the Löwen. Both financing options only require the e.V.'s approval."

    Despite these overtures, Ismaik himself later dampened expectations, suggesting that he does not genuinely anticipate an agreement.

  • TSV 1860 München v SpVgg Unterhaching - 3. LigaGetty Images Sport

    For Hasan Ismaik, "it doesn't matter which league we're in today."

    "We must accept an important truth: the problem cannot be put off from one season to the next simply by taking out new loans," wrote Ismaik. On the face of it, that sounds reasonable. What the Abu Dhabi-based Jordanian did not mention, however, was that in recent years the club's representatives had repeatedly rejected further loans from the investor to boost the budget; on the contrary, it had always been Ismaik's representatives who had sought an increase in order to buy sporting success.

    Now, however, the investor—never a favourite among Lions supporters—has done a U-turn: "Sometimes you have to take a step back to build a solid, stable future. If that means rebuilding the club from the ground up, we must do it with courage and realism."

    For him, it is "not decisive which league we play in today, but that we build a club capable of making a strong comeback and enduring for many years to come".

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  • TSV 1860 München v MSV Duisburg - 3. LigaGetty Images Sport

    TSV 1860: Just over a year ago, Ismaik and the Lions narrowly avoided falling for a suspected fraudster.

    The club needs more than fresh funding. "It needs a genuine restructuring, clear financial controls, compliance, and a management team that operates according to modern institutional standards—standards long established at successful clubs and companies," the investor stated.

    "After all these years, we must be honest and unequivocal: the current situation cannot continue. I am not blaming anyone—not the management, not the fans, not the partner, not even myself. If the Lions had to be rebuilt from scratch, even starting in the lower leagues, that would be no disgrace," said Ismaik.

    Unlike in 2017, when a return to the beloved Grünwalder Stadium in Munich's Giesing district reignited fan passion and rebranded 1860 as a cult neighbourhood club, any forced relegation today would struggle to spark optimism among supporters.

    Surprisingly, Ismaik's comments ring true on several points. Yet it remains unclear why, at this particular moment, he claims to have little interest in sporting success.

    Just over a year ago, the club's then-management and Ismaik nearly fell for what appears to have been a con artist; A previously announced sale of Ismaik's shares to a mysterious investor—which Munich-Giesing fans had already celebrated with fireworks—collapsed at the last minute, and to this day it is unclear whether the suitor even existed.

    Since then, Ismaik has made it clear he wants to sell the club as soon as possible. According to SPOX, at least three genuine investor groups have approached him in recent months; among them, a consortium led by former Germany international Thomas Hitzlsperger and ex-1860 CEO Markus Rejek confirmed talks. No deal was reached, largely because the double-digit million sum on the table failed to meet Ismaik's expectations.

    One thing is clear: his shares would not increase in value if the club were to be relegated to the amateur leagues again.