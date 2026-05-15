"His presence, his vibe – that's something you really miss," Musiala told Sky. The pair played together for Bayern Munich's first team between 2020 and 2025, forging a close bond even as the younger man gradually usurped the veteran's game time. "He also helped me a lot when I first came through, giving me plenty of advice over the years," added Musiala. "I'm happy that I was able to play alongside him for so many years."
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"Something you miss": Jamal Musiala backs his long-serving teammate at FC Bayern
The 23-year-old attacking midfielder has been through a difficult spell recently. In the Club World Cup quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain last summer – which was also Müller's 756th and final match for FC Bayern – he broke his fibula and was sidelined for months. His comeback has been stop-start, and he was again sidelined for a spell, ultimately failing to make an impact in the Champions League semi-final rematch with PSG.
From his perspective, Müller would be an ideal sounding board right now: "I'd like to have a good chat with him after a spell like this."
FC Bayern's Jamal Musiala is full of praise for Michael Olise.
Since his comeback, Musiala has, in his own words, had "good spells and sometimes not-so-good spells, which is perfectly normal". He acknowledges that there are "still steps to be taken". Yet, reflecting on his progress, he states, "When I think about what I expected a few months ago and where I am now, I'm very happy."
Looking ahead to the World Cup with the DFB team, he stresses, "Patience is key. I keep it simple: don't look too far ahead. You never know what will happen, so taking small steps is what counts."
Meanwhile, he praised teammate Michael Olise, with whom he once played in Chelsea's youth setup. "He's taken a step forward in every aspect of his game and that's lovely to see," Musiala said. "He's one of the best players, if not the best player of the season – that's how I see him."