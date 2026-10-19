The writer noted that it would be unfortunate if Fernandes left Old Trafford having won only the FA Cup and the League Cup. That might be all he can achieve.
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He continued: "With Bruno Fernandes's contract (aged 32) nearing its end next June, and with the club holding an option to extend it for a further 12 months, talks over a new deal have begun, but there are no indications of an agreement being reached soon, which raises the question: at his current level, will Manchester United really want to renew his contract?".
He went on: "In a summer that saw United let go of Casemiro but fail to find a buyer for Marcus Rashford, would it have been better to offload the other player (Bruno) with the high salary, especially with Tielemans joining? Time will reveal the truth".
He concluded: "Fernandes's distinguished record shows that his dip in form is temporary, and it will not be long before he proves the doubters wrong. Tielemans's command of the playmaker role will not last long, and Fernandes will soon return to pull the strings as he always does. But the longer this situation continues, the sharper the questions become, and the more people wonder whether one of the few great careers at Manchester United in the post-Ferguson era is nearing its end".
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