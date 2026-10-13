Money piling up with every season, and numbers that raise questionsPremier League revenue distribution ties part of the payments to where each club finishes, rather than handing the champion a separate, fixed bonus. The system works on "a base amount and multiples". Finish 20th and you get the base amount. Finish 19th and you get double that, 18th gets three times the amount, and the increase carries on up the table according to where clubs land.

That means the financial gap between Manchester City and the runners-up in a title-winning season comes down, in this specific respect, to the value of a single base amount. But that amount has shot up alongside the growth of television broadcasting contracts. A single place was worth £755,881 in the 2010-2011 season. By 2016-2017, it had reached £1.94 million.

Everton, Liverpool and Stoke City suffered most from the differences between positions, according to the estimates in the report, having finished the nine seasons covered by the study below Manchester City. The total gap for each of them is put at around £10.7 million. West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United lost an estimated £9.9 million each through positional differences, with Swansea down £9.1 million.

Clubs that lasted only a single season in the Premier League recorded smaller differences. Blackpool are in for around £756,756, Portsmouth £800,424 and Huddersfield Town £1.93 million.

The BBC Sport calculations expose a financial dimension that league tables and trophy-lifting photographs tend to hide. Build a dominant side and the effects show up in your rivals' budgets, their chances of competing in continental competition, and their ability to stay in the division at all. Estimating losses, though, is not the same as proving legal responsibility for them. Financial differences alone cannot prove that a particular club would have finished higher or escaped relegation in a different scenario.

What the numbers offer is an attempt to measure the potential impact of Manchester City's rise on the rest of English football, with the club continuing to deny any wrongdoing and standing firm on its legal position. City collected around £1.17 billion from the revenues covered by the report. Their rivals, the estimates suggest, missed out on £844 million.

So the issue stretches well beyond titles and results, posing a bigger question about money and fair competition in modern football. How far can huge investment change the fate of other clubs, and who picks up the bill when financial differences become the deciding factor in the competition's future?



