Manchester City's dominance of English football has not been merely a sporting success story told through titles, victories and the stars who have worn the sky blue shirt. It has also become the focal point of a wide-ranging financial debate that raises an extremely sensitive question: what if the club had never received the money that helped it build a side capable of dominating at home and in Europe?
One team's superiority does not simply cost rivals a match or a title. It can strip clubs of Champions League qualification, wipe out enormous revenues, or send them tumbling into the lower divisions, with economic consequences that drag on for years.
That is the thinking behind an attempt by "BBC Sport" to estimate the potential financial cost of Manchester City's rise during the period covered by the investigation, factoring in Premier League finishing position revenues, European prize money, relegation, and the results that settled domestic cup finals.
The report's calculations put the total potential losses to rival clubs at up to 844 million pounds. City, meanwhile, banked around 1.17 billion pounds in prize money, broadcast revenues and bonuses tied to their success over the same period.
Those figures settle nothing. They are not a verdict on compensation owed, and they do not prove any single club would have avoided relegation or reached the Champions League without City's dominance. They are an attempt to measure the scale of the potential financial impact in a case still ringed by serious legal and sporting disputes.