South Africa Under-20 Amajita, October 2024Safa
Michael Madyira

Shandre Campbell shines as Afcon-bound South Africa are crowned Cosafa Under-20 champions

South Africa U20S. CampbellPremier Soccer LeagueSouth AfricaAfrica Cup of Nations U20

Raymond Mdaka's boys have conquered the region and now head to the U20 Afcon with the bigger picture being qualifying for the World Cup.

  • Amajita are Cosafa champions
  • They beat Zambia in the final
  • They will be at the U20 Afcon

