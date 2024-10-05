Shandre Campbell shines as Afcon-bound South Africa are crowned Cosafa Under-20 champions

SafaMichael MadyiraShandre Campbell shines as Afcon-bound South Africa are crowned Cosafa Under-20 championsSouth Africa U20S. CampbellPremier Soccer LeagueSouth AfricaAfrica Cup of Nations U20Raymond Mdaka's boys have conquered the region and now head to the U20 Afcon with the bigger picture being qualifying for the World Cup. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAmajita are Cosafa championsThey beat Zambia in the finalThey will be at the U20 AfconFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below