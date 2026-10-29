Next matches JUV Serie A 14:45 NAP

Presented today at Lega Serie A, Social Football Summit 2026 will return to Turin's Allianz Stadium on 10 and 11 November 2026 with a host of new features. More stages, more celebrations and more talks aim to bring together everyone in the football industry and get them talking.

Talks will cover Del Piero, Ausilio and D'Amico, Serie A, Serie B, foreign leagues such as LaLiga, UEFA and FIFA. Commercial partners, stadiums, innovation and events will also be explored in depth on stages inside Juventus's home ground, one of Italy's most innovative stadiums.