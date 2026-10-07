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cm grafica probabili formazioni serie a 26 27 kolo muani goncalo ramos mastantuono 16 9Calciomercato
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Serie A returns, the probable line-ups for matchday six: Kolo Muani, Calhanoglu and Ramos set to start, doubt over Lautaro, Alajbegovic and Wesley. McTominay straight into the starting line-up?

Serie A
Inter vs Parma Calcio 1913
Inter
Parma Calcio 1913
Sassuolo vs AC Milan
Sassuolo
AC Milan
Cagliari vs Juventus
Cagliari
Juventus
Genoa vs Fiorentina
Genoa
Fiorentina
SSC Napoli vs Frosinone
SSC Napoli
Frosinone
Como vs Roma
Como
Roma
Lecce vs Bologna
Lecce
Bologna
Lazio vs Monza
Lazio
Monza
Atalanta vs Venezia
Atalanta
Venezia
Torino vs Udinese
Torino
Udinese

The 20 teams in Italy’s top flight return to action before the international break.

The international break is over. After three weeks without a ball being kicked, Serie A's 20 teams are ready to go again and get their seasons back on track in a run that will stretch across the league and cups. Matchday six of the 2026/2027 campaign kicks off with a fixture list packed with standout games.

The break has shaken things up. Some hierarchies have shifted, some players have been ruled out and others have returned from injury. Managers now face some awkward calls, from possible formation tweaks to big-name omissions, with another packed schedule just around the corner.

Saturday 10 October gets under way at 3pm with Genoa v Fiorentina. At 6pm, Inter host Parma and Napoli take on Frosinone as they welcome back Scott McTominay. Then comes Sunday's headline act at 12.30pm, the blockbuster clash between Como and Roma.

Sunday wraps up with AC Milan and Juventus both on the road, against Sassuolo at 6pm and Cagliari at 8.45pm respectively. Monday's late kick-offs are Atalanta v Venezia and Torino v Udinese.


Here are all the predicted line-ups.

  • Genoa-Fiorentina Saturday 10 October, 3pm

    GENOA (3-5-2): Bijlow; Marcandalli, Ostigard, Vasquez; Ehizibue, Frendrup, Sow, Baldanzi, Ellertsson; Messias, Osmajic. Manager: De Rossi


    FIORENTINA (4-3-3): De Gea; Jimenez, Dragusin, Ranieri, Viery; Ndour, Fagioli, Atta; Mastantuono, Pellegrino, Pedro Goncalves. Manager: Vanoli

  • Inter-Parma Saturday 10 October, 6pm

    INTER (3-5-2): Martinez; Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni; Diouf, Barella, Calhanoglu, Jones, Dimarco; Thuram, Lautaro. Manager: Chivu


    PARMA (3-5-2): Corvi; Delprato, Troilo, Diego Carlos; Britschgi, Keita, Sierro, Valeri; Touré, Lontani; Romero. Manager: Gilardino

  • Napoli-Frosinone Saturday 10 October, 8.45pm

    NAPOLI (4-2-3-1): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Rafa Marin, Olivera; Gilmour, Lobotka; Politano, De Bruyne, Lang; Hojlund. Manager: Allegri


    FROSINONE (4-2-3-1): Palmisani; Oyono, Calvani, Cittadini, Bracaglia; Calò, Masini; Ghedjemis, Schmid, Kvernadze; Bobcek. Manager: Alvini

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  • Como-Roma Sunday 11 October, 12.30pm

    COMO (4-2-3-1): Butez; Couto, Ramon, Chalobah, Valle; Da Cunha, Milla; Diao, Nico Paz, Baturina; Douvikas. Manager: Fabregas


    ROMA (3-4-2-1): Svilar; Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso; Molina, De Roon, Konè, Lulli; Mora, Dybala; Malen. Manager: Gasperini

  • Lazio v Monza Sunday 11 October, 3pm

    LAZIO (4-3-3): Mandas; Floriani, Sutalo, Provstgaard, Tavares; Frattesi, Belhayane, Taylor; Isaksen, Noslin, Zaccagni. Manager: Gattuso


    MONZA (3-4-2-1): Tornqvist; Kouadio, Lucchesi, Carboni; Birindelli, Akinsanmiro, Folorunsho, Mangas; Robinson, Cutrone; Varela. Manager: Juric

  • Lecce-Bologna Sunday 11 October, 3pm

    LECCE (4-3-3): Falcone; Veiga, Siebert, Tiago Gabriel, Gallo; Coulibaly, Ilic, Maleh; Pierotti, Stulic, Monteiro. Manager: Di Francesco


    BOLOGNA (3-4-3): Skorupski; Helland, Heggem, Theate; Zortea, Pobega, Ferguson, Miranda; Orsolini, Piccoli, Cambiaghi. Manager: Palladino

  • Sassuolo-AC Milan Sunday 11 October, 6pm

    SASSUOLO (4-3-3): Turati; Cinquegrano, Caleta-Car, Leysen, Doig; Bakola, Matic, Thorstvedt; Berardi, Esposito, Lauriente. Manager: Aquilani.


    AC MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Gila, De Winter, Pavlovic, Bartesaghi; Musah, Rabiot; Chukwueze, Pulisic, Moreira; Ramos. Manager: Amorim.

  • Cagliari-Juventus Sunday 11 October, 8.45pm

    CAGLIARI (4-3-2-1): Caprile; Ze Pedro, Mina, Rodriguez, Obert; Adopo, Winks, Romano; Fazzini, Maldini; Mendy. Manager: Pisacane


    JUVENTUS (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly, Celik; McKennie, Douglas Luiz; Conceicao, Nico Gonzalez, Alajbegovic; Kolo Muani. Manager: Spalletti

  • Atalanta-Venezia Monday 12 October, 6.30pm

    ATALANTA (4-3-3): Carnesecchi; Bellanova, Kristensen, Scalvini, Bernasconi; Samardzic, Kessie, Ederson; De Ketelaere, Scamacca, Rowe. Manager: Sarri


    VENEZIA (3-5-2): Stankovic; Bella-Kotchap, Juan Jesus, Moreno; Hainaut, Kike Perez, Helgason, Sohm, Correia; Adams, Yeboah. Manager: Stroppa

  • Torino v Udinese Monday 12 October, 8.45pm

    TORINO (3-5-1-1): Perri; Coco, Comuzzo, Comert; Belghali, Mandragora, Fitz-Jim, Bragança, Cacciamani; Vlasic; Simeone. Manager: Abate


    UDINESE (3-4-2-1): Okoye; Solet, Kabasele, Ebosse; Vojvoda, Miller, Karlstrom, Kamara; Unai Gomez, Ekkelenkamp; Davis. Manager: Runjaic