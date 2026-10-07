The international break is over. After three weeks without a ball being kicked, Serie A's 20 teams are ready to go again and get their seasons back on track in a run that will stretch across the league and cups. Matchday six of the 2026/2027 campaign kicks off with a fixture list packed with standout games.

The break has shaken things up. Some hierarchies have shifted, some players have been ruled out and others have returned from injury. Managers now face some awkward calls, from possible formation tweaks to big-name omissions, with another packed schedule just around the corner.

Saturday 10 October gets under way at 3pm with Genoa v Fiorentina. At 6pm, Inter host Parma and Napoli take on Frosinone as they welcome back Scott McTominay. Then comes Sunday's headline act at 12.30pm, the blockbuster clash between Como and Roma.

Sunday wraps up with AC Milan and Juventus both on the road, against Sassuolo at 6pm and Cagliari at 8.45pm respectively. Monday's late kick-offs are Atalanta v Venezia and Torino v Udinese.





Here are all the predicted line-ups.