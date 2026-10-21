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Mariani Colombo arbitriGetty Images
Emanuele Tramacere
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Serie A referees for matchday eight: Colombo for Napoli-Roma, Mariani for Inter-Fiorentina. All of Orsato’s appointments

Serie A
Torino vs Monza
Torino
Monza
Cagliari vs Bologna
Cagliari
Bologna
Como vs Sassuolo
Como
Sassuolo
SSC Napoli vs Roma
SSC Napoli
Roma
Lazio vs Parma Calcio 1913
Lazio
Parma Calcio 1913
Atalanta vs Frosinone
Atalanta
Frosinone
Lecce vs Juventus
Lecce
Juventus
Udinese vs AC Milan
Udinese
AC Milan
Sassuolo vs Lazio
Roma vs Cagliari
Torino vs Como
Venezia vs Inter
Venezia
Inter
AC Milan vs Bologna
Parma Calcio 1913 vs Udinese
Monza vs SSC Napoli
Genoa vs Juventus
Genoa
Inter vs Fiorentina
Fiorentina

All the refereeing decisions from the eighth round of the league season

The AIA (Associazione Italiana Arbitri) have announced the referee appointments for matchday 8 of Serie A 2026/27. Orsato has assigned Napoli-Roma to Andrea Colombo of Como. Mariani, one of the most experienced referees available, will take charge of the other major fixture, Inter-Fiorentina. Here are all the appointments.


  • Torino – Monza, Friday 23/10 at 20:45

    ZANOTTI

    LO CICERO, LAGHEZZA

    IV:      MASSA

    VAR:     MASSIMI

    AVAR:      CAMPLONE

  • Cagliari – Bologna Saturday 24 October at 15:00

    Bonacina

    Cecconi, Vecchi

    Fourth official:      La Penna

    VAR:     Volpi

    AVAR:      Di Paolo

  • Como – Sassuolo, Saturday 24 October, 15:00

    DI MARCO

    MORO, CORTESE

    Fourth official:       COLLU

    VAR:      PICCININI

    AVAR:       FABBRI

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  • Napoli – Roma, Saturday 24 October, 18:00

    COLOMBO

    BINDONI, ROSSI M.

    Fourth official:     SACCHI J.L.

    VAR:      AURELIANO

    AVAR:     MERAVIGLIA

  • Lazio – Parma, Saturday 24 October, 8.45pm

    Arena

    Ceccon - Ceolin

    IV:      Doveri

    VAR:    Santoro

    AVAR:    Mazzoleni

  • Inter – Fiorentina, Sunday 25/10 at 12.30pm

    MARIANI

    ALASSIO, ROSSI C.

    Fourth official:     ZUFFERLI

    VAR:     FABBRI

    AVAR:      SANTORO

  • Atalanta v Frosinone, Sunday 25 October, 3pm

    MARINELLI

    BACCINI, ROSSI L.

    Fourth official:     PAIRETTO

    VAR:     DIONISI

    AVAR:     GARIGLIO

  • Genoa v Venezia, Sunday 25/10, 15:00

    SOZZA

    PASSERI, TRINCHIERI

    Fourth official:     MARCHETTI

    VAR:     DI PAOLO

    AVAR:       PRONTERA

  • Lecce – Juventus Sunday 25 October, 6.00pm

    MARESCA

    MONDIN - BARONE

    Fourth official:       FELICIANI

    VAR:      PATERNA

    AVAR:      BARONI

  • Udinese v AC Milan – Sunday 25/10, 20:45

    MARCENARO

    COLAROSSI, COSTANZO

    IV:     AYROLDI

    VAR:    PEZZUTO

    AVAR:      AURELIANO