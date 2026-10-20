The Sports Judge, Dr Gerardo Mastrandrea, has published the decisions from the 20 October 2026 meeting, with assistance from Stefania Ginesio and A.I.A. representative Carlo Moretti.
Serie A disciplinary judge: yellow card and fine for Thuram’s simulation, fine and formal warning for Paratici. Sanctions also for AC Milan, Napoli and six other clubs
Club
Como have been fined €8,000.00 on grounds of objective liability for unjustifiably delaying the start of the second half by approximately four minutes. It is a repeat offence.
A €7,000.00 fine for Napoli follows two smoke flares thrown onto the pitch by their supporters in the 18th minute of the first half. The referee stopped play for approximately a minute and a half while the flares were removed. Napoli supporters also threw two smoke flares into the playing enclosure during the match. The penalty was reduced under Article 29, paragraph 1, letter b) of the CGS.
Fiorentina must pay €5,000.00 on grounds of objective liability for unjustifiably delaying the start of the second half by approximately four minutes.
A €5,000.00 fine for Venezia follows a smoke flare thrown onto the pitch by their supporters in the 18th minute of the first half. The referee stopped play for approximately a minute and a half while it was removed. Venezia supporters also threw a smoke flare into the playing enclosure in the 40th minute of the first half. The penalty was reduced under Article 29, paragraph 1, letter b) of the CGS.
Bologna face a €3,000.00 fine on grounds of objective liability for unjustifiably delaying the start of the first half by approximately two minutes.
A €3,000.00 fine for Sassuolo comes on grounds of objective liability for unjustifiably delaying the start of the first half by approximately two minutes.
Udinese must pay €3,000.00 on grounds of objective liability for unjustifiably delaying the start of the first half by approximately two minutes.
A €2,000.00 fine for AC Milan comes on grounds of objective liability for unjustifiably delaying the start of the first half by approximately one minute.
Footballers
Booking and €1,500.00 fine (second sanction)
VASQUEZ IBARRA Johan Felipe (Genoa): sanction increased because he is the team captain
Booking and €2,000.00 fine (first sanction)
BRITSCHGI Sascha (Parma): for pretending to have been fouled in the opposition penalty area
THURAM ULIEN Marcus Lilian (Inter): for pretending to have been fouled in the opposition penalty area
Executives
€10,000.00 fine and formal warning
PARATICI Fabio (Fiorentina): challenged a referee's decision in an agitated and disrespectful manner in the dressing rooms at half-time. He is a repeat offender.
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