Como have been fined €8,000.00 on grounds of objective liability for unjustifiably delaying the start of the second half by approximately four minutes. It is a repeat offence.





A €7,000.00 fine for Napoli follows two smoke flares thrown onto the pitch by their supporters in the 18th minute of the first half. The referee stopped play for approximately a minute and a half while the flares were removed. Napoli supporters also threw two smoke flares into the playing enclosure during the match. The penalty was reduced under Article 29, paragraph 1, letter b) of the CGS.





Fiorentina must pay €5,000.00 on grounds of objective liability for unjustifiably delaying the start of the second half by approximately four minutes.





A €5,000.00 fine for Venezia follows a smoke flare thrown onto the pitch by their supporters in the 18th minute of the first half. The referee stopped play for approximately a minute and a half while it was removed. Venezia supporters also threw a smoke flare into the playing enclosure in the 40th minute of the first half. The penalty was reduced under Article 29, paragraph 1, letter b) of the CGS.





Bologna face a €3,000.00 fine on grounds of objective liability for unjustifiably delaying the start of the first half by approximately two minutes.





A €3,000.00 fine for Sassuolo comes on grounds of objective liability for unjustifiably delaying the start of the first half by approximately two minutes.





Udinese must pay €3,000.00 on grounds of objective liability for unjustifiably delaying the start of the first half by approximately two minutes.





A €2,000.00 fine for AC Milan comes on grounds of objective liability for unjustifiably delaying the start of the first half by approximately one minute.