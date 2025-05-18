Chelsea v Manchester United - The Adobe Women's FA Cup FinalGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Tennis legend Serena Williams & Reddit founder husband Alexis Ohanian attend Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley after acquisition of £20m stake in WSL champions Chelsea

Chelsea FC WomenManchester United WomenFA CupManchester United Women vs Chelsea FC Women

Tennis icon Serena Williams attended the Women's FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester United with husband and Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Williams and Ohanian visited Wembley for Women's FA Cup final
  • Reddit founder bought minority stakes in Chelsea women's team
  • Blues are aiming for a domestic treble
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱