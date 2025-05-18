Tennis legend Serena Williams & Reddit founder husband Alexis Ohanian attend Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley after acquisition of £20m stake in WSL champions Chelsea
Tennis icon Serena Williams attended the Women's FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester United with husband and Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian.
- Williams and Ohanian visited Wembley for Women's FA Cup final
- Reddit founder bought minority stakes in Chelsea women's team
- Blues are aiming for a domestic treble