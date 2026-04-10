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Senegalese and Sudanese complaints... CAF chaos threatens the integrity of Africa’s tournaments

Al Hilal Omdurman vs RSB Berkane
Al Hilal Omdurman
RSB Berkane
CAF Champions League
Senegal vs Morocco
Senegal
Morocco
Africa Cup of Nations
Al Ahly SC vs Esperance
Al Ahly SC
Esperance
Morocco
Senegal
Egypt
Tunisia

African Union committees spark controversy over legal violations

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) finds itself in an embarrassing position after a succession of crises that have tarnished its reputation and threatened the credibility of the competitions it organizes, whether at club or national-team level.

CAF officials have not yet recovered from the nightmare of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final case—which is still being heard before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)—when a new crisis emerged related to the match between Sudan’s Al Hilal and Morocco’s Renaissance Berkane in the Champions League.

Notably, the Senegalese Football Federation and Al Hilal complained about the way procedures were conducted during hearings before CAF committees in the contentious cases at hand, raising questions about the competence of these committees.

These complaints explain CAF’s move: earlier in April, it announced that it was seeking to amend its regulations as well as change the officials of the institution’s various committees.

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  • Al Hilal reveals dangerous behind-the-scenes details

    Al Hilal of Sudan is demanding that CAF qualify it for the CAF Champions League semi-finals instead of RS Berkane, despite losing 2–1 on aggregate over the two-legged quarter-final tie.

    Al Hilal bases its claim on the participation of player Hamza Moussaoui in both matches between the two sides despite confirmation that he had taken performance-enhancing substances, prompting the club to call for an urgent and comprehensive investigation into the incident.

    The Sudanese club issued a fiery statement yesterday, Thursday, in which it asserted that the procedures of the Disciplinary Committee hearing on the case were marred by clear legal defects.

    The club said in its statement: “Al Hilal expresses its deep concern and strongest condemnation of what occurred during the Disciplinary Committee hearing held today at the headquarters of the Confederation of African Football regarding the case related to the eligibility of player Hamza Moussaoui following the confirmation of a positive doping test result.”

    It added: “What took place during this session cannot be considered a mere minor procedural violation; rather, it represents a serious collapse of the fundamental principles of due legal process, and raises profound doubts about the independence, credibility, and legitimacy of CAF’s disciplinary bodies, as well as about the integrity of African football in general.”

    It continued: “From the outset, the composition of the panel was tainted by a fundamental flaw. The chair of the session, Mr. Othman Keïné, had previously taken part in the decision to lift the temporary suspension on the player concerned—a decision that sparked the chain of events that led to this case—creating a clear and undeniable conflict of interest. Despite our immediate objection, it became clear that the other party had prior knowledge of the panel’s composition and had approved it at a meeting attended by Al Hilal Club.”

    It went on: “During the hearing, serious procedural violations occurred, as one member of the panel stated that he was unable to understand the English language, without appropriate interpretation being provided. Our request to replay or clarify our pleadings was also rejected, and our representatives were abruptly excluded while deliberations and voting were still ongoing.”

    It concluded: “More serious still, while our delegation was excluded, the other party’s lawyer was allowed to remain in the session. The club’s representatives were repeatedly interrupted and prevented from presenting their case fairly.”

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  • "Something suspicious"

    Al Hilal continued in its statement: “The procedures were marked by a lack of transparency, as key information was not communicated through the club’s official legal representatives present at the hearing; rather, it was conveyed informally and without any written documentation. Even more concerning, it was suggested—without any justification—that the club change its legal representatives, which is unacceptable and raises serious doubts about the fairness of the proceedings and the possibility that they were predetermined.”

    It stressed: “Al Hilal Club confirms that the hearing was fundamentally flawed, lacked independence and impartiality, and resulted in a clear denial of our right to defense and to be heard. The manner in which this process was conducted reflects a systematic disregard for the principles of justice and transparency, and raises major questions about CAF’s ability to administer justice objectively and fairly.”

    It added: “Such practices not only harm our club, but also undermine confidence in CAF’s governance and damage the reputation of African football as a whole.”

  • Urgent request

    In the same context, Al Hilal submitted an urgent request to CAF to postpone the RS Berkane vs. AS FAR match in the semi-finals, hoping the Sudanese club will obtain a ruling in its favor, which would enable it to take part in the match.

    According to a statement from the Sudanese club, Al Hilal submitted an urgent request to the Appeals Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to postpone the RS Berkane vs. AS FAR match, scheduled to be played next Saturday.

    Al Hilal supported its request with “4” articles from the Disciplinary Committee regulations that justify its urgent demands, noting the significant harm that would be inflicted on it if the match is played, even if a decision on the complaint is later issued in Al Hilal’s favor.

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  • Appeal hearing without pleadings

    Al Hilal’s complaint about the procedures of the CAF committees’ hearing session is not the first of its kind. The Senegalese side had previously complained about the same issue in the AFCON final case, in which the Appeals Committee acknowledged Morocco’s right to the title, before the “Lions of Teranga” officials turned to CAS.

    Abdoulah Sow, Secretary-General of the Senegalese Football Federation, said on March 18, responding to the controversial decision, in an interview with the French network RMC Sport: “It’s not only about how hard it is, it’s a farce! Yes, it’s difficult to accept, but we are sticking to our position and we will take the legal route. The Court of Arbitration for Sport will show the truth.”

    Sow revealed behind-the-scenes details of the appeal hearing held via videoconference, confirming that it was surrounded by a great deal of ambiguity.

    He said: “We were summoned at seven in the morning, then we were informed at night that it was postponed to nine. When we went in, the session didn’t start on time, then the chairwoman asked everyone to introduce themselves. After that, she gave the floor to Morocco to present its claims, then asked us to respond, which we did.”

    He added: “After that, she said she would put Senegal in the waiting room, and we waited there for two hours without any communication. And when I contacted the CAF secretary, she told me that the session was over!”

    The Senegalese official continued: “It’s unbelievable—how can an appeal hearing be held without pleadings?”

    He went on: “In the appeal hearing, we did not present any pleading; even our legal adviser did not speak, unlike the first hearing, which lasted five hours and saw discussions and questions. Here, almost nothing happened.”

    As for whether the decision had been settled in advance, he said: “Yes, quite clearly. The chairwoman had a mission and she carried it out. It’s dirty work, but we will confront it.”

    Just as Al Hilal complained about the presence of Othman Kine, Sow also criticized the composition of the Appeals Committee, pointing to a potential conflict.

    He stated: “The most dangerous thing is the presence of the president of a national federation on the Appeals Committee, even though it is a body that is supposed to be independent. The president of the Tunisian federation is a member of the committee, and this is a clear violation.”

  • Al Ahly’s protest and Motsepe’s surprise

    The matter did not stop there; it also extended to Egypt’s Al Ahly, which in turn complained about the Appeals Committee’s delay in considering the case of barring its fans from attending the second leg of the CAF Champions League quarter-final against Tunisia’s Espérance.

    Al Ahly had submitted an official complaint to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after the decision to postpone the hearing to consider its appeal against the sanction of banning its fans from attending the match against Espérance.

    Al Ahly said in a statement on its website that the complaint came after it received two consecutive notifications from CAF postponing the session from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., before it was then postponed indefinitely.

    It added: “This decision comes just a few days before the match, and the appeal is a legal right of the club that must be decided before the date of the game. In its complaint, Al Ahly insists on its right to have the appeal heard urgently before the upcoming Champions League match.”

    CAF had announced financial and disciplinary sanctions against the Egyptian club by banning its fans from attending the return match against Espérance, after its supporters threw bottles at Morocco’s AS FAR players at Cairo Stadium in the final round of the group stage.

    Al Ahly were eliminated from the tournament after losing home and away to Espérance by an aggregate score of 4–2.

    Later, Patrice Motsepe, CAF president, caused a surprise during a press conference held in Cairo when he said he was surprised by the absence of fans at the Al Ahly–Espérance match.

    The CAF president said: “I was surprised by the absence of fans at the Al Ahly–Espérance match, and when I asked about the reason, they told me Al Ahly’s supporters had been suspended by CAF’s Disciplinary Committee.”