GOAL gives you the details to follow the Cape Winelands side's Premier Soccer League trip to Babina Noko on Wednesday.

Stellenbosch will be pushing to maintain position two on the PSL table when they clash with Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Fourth-placed Babina Noko also have a chance to claim position two and play Caf Champions League football next season.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Stellenbosch and Sekhukhune, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.