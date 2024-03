GOAL gives you the details to follow the Buccaneers' resumption of their Premier Soccer League top-two bid with a visit to Babina Noko on Saturday.

The Buccaneers continue their push for a Caf Champions League spot when they meet Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

It is a close contest for Pirates from SuperSport United, Cape Town City, Stellenbosch and Babina Noko who are their challengers in this quest.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Sekhukhune and Pirates, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.