GOAL gives you the details to follow Babina Noko's MTN8 quarter-final hosting of the Citizens on Saturday.

The third match of the MTN8 quarter-finals gets underway when Sekhukhune United clash with Cape Town City at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The two teams are bidding to join Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch in the last four of this top-eight tournament.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Babina Noko and the Citizens, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.