Sekhukhune United boss confirms seeing Peter Hyballa's sex tape as what led to the coach's departure is revealed

PRO SHOTSMichael MadyiraSekhukhune United boss confirms seeing Peter Hyballa's sex tape as what led to the coach's departure is revealedPremier Soccer LeagueSekhukhune UnitedSekhukhune United vs Cape Town City FCCape Town City FCMTN 8 CupThe German trainer lasted just over a month in his role as Babina Noko coach and leaves under scandalous circumstances.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPeter Hyballa was appointed Sekhukhune coach end of JuneBut he has now left the clubHe leaves amid a sex scandalCLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!