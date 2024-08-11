Peter Hyballa, NEC, Eredivisie, 04222017PRO SHOTS
Michael Madyira

Sekhukhune United boss confirms seeing Peter Hyballa's sex tape as what led to the coach's departure is revealed

The German trainer lasted just over a month in his role as Babina Noko coach and leaves under scandalous circumstances.

  • Peter Hyballa was appointed Sekhukhune coach end of June
  • But he has now left the club
  • He leaves amid a sex scandal

