Sekhukhune United appoint ex-Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen coach as their new boss

BackpageClifton MabasaSekhukhune United appoint ex-Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen coach as their new bossPremier Soccer LeagueSekhukhune UnitedBorussia DortmundBayer LeverkusenBabina Noko took the TS Galaxy route as they hired a German tactician to replace Lehlohonolo Seema ahead of the upcoming season.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSekhukhune appoint new coachThe German mentor holds Uefa Pro LicenseHe replaces Seema at Babina NokoArticle continues below