Seema delighted with Mbule's Sekhukhune United debut but feels on-loan Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder can offer more - 'He can do better'

BackpageDumisani KoyanaSeema delighted with Mbule's Sekhukhune United debut but feels on-loan Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder can offer more - 'He can do better'Premier Soccer LeagueS. MbuleSekhukhune UnitedSekhukhune United vs Chippa UnitedChippa UnitedSipho Mbule impressed in his debut for Sekhukhune United, could this be the turning point in his career? Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGlimpses of Mbule's talents showcasedSeema believes he needs more time to fully adaptThe upcoming matches will be critical for MbuleFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below