Sean Dyche sets the record straight! Ex-Premier League manager addresses claims he's joined right-wing political party Reform

Dyche acted swiftly to distance himself from the political misinformation spreading online. The 54-year-old took to his official Instagram account to issue a direct statement to his followers after a mocked-up graphic gained traction. He was characteristically blunt in shutting down the speculation. He wrote: "Warning to people following…There is an A.I. image going about saying I have joined Reform. NOT TRUE. End of."

The viral post had included a fake quote designed to look like an official endorsement, which read: "I’ve always believed in hard work, honesty and putting Britain first. That’s why I’m backing Reform UK."