Al-Ittihad's squad doesn't look a bad one. It boasts an abundance of players in defence and attack. But between those two lines sits a clear positional gap in midfield that cannot be overlooked under any circumstances.

The new season began without three of the midfielders who featured last term. Brazilian Fabinho left when his contract expired, while Mali's Mamadou Doumbia and Hamed Al-Ghamdi are both nursing long-term injuries.

Faisal Al-Ghamdi has edged closer to a move to Neom too, making him the latest to leave the club's midfield.

To compensate, Al-Ittihad landed Senegal's Dion Lopy from Almeria and Rakan Al-Kaabi from Al-Fayha, and the club remain keen to sign a new foreign player in the same role. That is essential and indispensable.

Despite Al-Kaabi's arrival, Fessing turned in his first official match to the young Farha Al-Shamrani in midfield alongside Lopy. He delivered a good performance, but his age showed in flashes of recklessness, enough to earn him a yellow card early on.

That natural eagerness could cost the Tigers dearly in tougher matches, which makes finding a new midfielder to start alongside Lopy and Algerian Hossam Aouar a necessity.

The signing wouldn't just be there to start. He would also add depth to the squad, covering for Lopy should the Senegalese sit out. That is expected, and losing him without another body in the door would make matters far harder.