Giorgio Scalvini is only 22, yet he already seems like a veteran. Maybe that is because he has been part of the Azzurri set-up for four years, or maybe because he is more mature than his age suggests. What is certain is that his story with Italy, which started as he came through all the youth ranks, has been troubled so far, from the European Championship he missed two years ago because of a cruciate ligament rupture a few days before leaving for Germany to the bitter night in Zenica, when he watched Italy fail to qualify for the World Cup from the stands: "I think this is a year of change," he said at the press conference, "one in which at the same time I can learn a great deal. I would like to be at 100 per cent in every respect so I can give everything for the club and for the national team."