"U.S. Sassuolo Calcio announce the signing of Vasilije Adžić (midfielder, 2006) from Juventus on loan with an option and counter-option.

Born in Nikšić, Montenegro, the 2006-born midfielder started out in his home city with Polet Stars before moving to Budućnost. There, he made his debut at just 16 and scored only 9 minutes after coming on, becoming the second-youngest scorer in the history of the Montenegrin top division.

In his first season, Adžić made 23 appearances and registered 3 goals and 3 assists in a league campaign that ended in first place. The following season, the midfielder established himself as a starter: 35 league appearances, 6 goals and 3 assists, plus 5 appearances and a goal in the winning Montenegrin Cup campaign, as well as an assist in his two appearances in the Conference League qualifiers.

Those performances convinced Juventus to sign him in August 2024, and the club used him from the outset in both the Under-23 side and the first team. He made his Serie A debut on 19 October, then shortly afterwards in the Champions League and finally in the Coppa Italia. With the Next Gen he scored 4 goals in 10 appearances in the 24/25 season, and from that point he became a permanent member of the first team, for whom he scored his first goal in stoppage time in the Derby d'Italia, which Juventus won 4-3 thanks to a long-range strike from the Montenegrin.

Having been involved with Montenegro's youth teams since the Under-15s, for whom he scored 11 times in 35 appearances, Vasilije marked his senior debut with a goal on 9 June 2025 against Armenia.

From the entire Neroverdi family, welcome Vasilije!"