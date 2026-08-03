The move came on the final bend: Sassuolo have handed the Montenegrin talent Vasilije Adzic to manager Alberto Aquilani. The Neroverdi pulled off a real blitz for the 2006-born player and in 24 hours moved ahead of Cagliari, who had been working for days on the deal with Juventus.
Getty Images
Translated by
Sassuolo, agreement with Juventus for Adzic: definitive move ahead of Cagliari for the Montenegrin talent
Details and format
Sassuolo have finalised the final details with Juventus in the last few minutes for a deal that will be made official in the coming hours. Adzic arrives in Emilia on loan with an option to buy and a buy-back clause in favour of Juventus. It is a good chance for him to develop after last season, when he made 10 appearances and scored 1 goal against Inter.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting