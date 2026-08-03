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Sassuolo, agreement with Juventus for Adzic: definitive move ahead of Cagliari for the Montenegrin talent

Sassuolo

Vasilije Adzic now appears close to saying goodbye to Juventus: the Montenegrin player is in fact just a step away from a move to Sassuolo.

The move came on the final bend: Sassuolo have handed the Montenegrin talent Vasilije Adzic to manager Alberto Aquilani. The Neroverdi pulled off a real blitz for the 2006-born player and in 24 hours moved ahead of Cagliari, who had been working for days on the deal with Juventus.

  • Details and format

    Sassuolo have finalised the final details with Juventus in the last few minutes for a deal that will be made official in the coming hours. Adzic arrives in Emilia on loan with an option to buy and a buy-back clause in favour of Juventus. It is a good chance for him to develop after last season, when he made 10 appearances and scored 1 goal against Inter.

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