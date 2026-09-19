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Portrait taken 08 May 1970 in Italy, of Italian foAFP
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Sandro Mazzola has died at the age of 83: the memories of Inter and Italian football, a minute’s silence at all sporting events in Italy this weekend

Inter
S. Mazzola
Italy
FEATURES
Opinion
Serie A
AC Milan
Torino

The football world in mourning.

The football world mourns Sandro Mazzola, who has died at the age of 83.


By a twist of fate, Saturday 19 September marks the 100th anniversary of the inauguration of San Siro, the ground that staged a Milan derby won 6-3 by Inter.


San Siro was his lifelong home, where he played for two decades from 1957 to 1977, the first three seasons in the youth team. He scored 158 goals in 565 matches for the first team in the Nerazzurri shirt, the only one he wore in his career.


Away from club football, he also starred for the Italy national team, with whom he scored 22 goals in 70 appearances. Winning the European Championship in 1968 and reaching the final at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, lost 4-1 to Brazil after the legendary semi-final won 4-3 by Italy against Germany after extra time.


He also won the four Serie A titles, two European Cups and two Intercontinental Cups with Inter. The club in practice took him in from the time he was six years old, when he was left orphaned following the death of his father, Valentino Mazzola, the symbolic figure of the Grande Torino, who died at the age of 30 on 4 May 1949 in the Superga air disaster.


Once he hung up his boots, Sandro Mazzola worked for Massimo Moratti's Inter as sporting director, a role he later also held at Torino, bringing the Brazilian Fenomeno Ronaldo to Milan, who has just turned 50.


Mazzola also worked as a television pundit for Rai Sport and TeleMontecarlo.


Now, Inter captain Lautaro Martinez remembers Sandro Mazzola by posting a photo with him on an Instagram story.



  • Inter's statement

    FC Internazionale Milano, their president Giuseppe Marotta, vice-president Javier Zanetti, manager Cristian Chivu and his staff, the players and the entire Inter world join, with deep emotion, in mourning the passing of Sandro Mazzola, an Inter legend and a legend of world football, and, in remembering him, embrace his family.


    The urge to remember is bound up with restraint: how hard it is to find the right words to say farewell to someone who made history, who truly wrote it, in an indelible and unprecedented way.


    Then the melancholy takes hold, already here and refusing to leave, because it still feels as if we can see him between the club headquarters and Appiano, recalling Puskas, Herrera, Suarez and Corso, one anecdote after another, before folding each one back into the present, the desire for Inter still burning in his eyes, wanting to talk about Lautaro and our Inter, today's Inter, Inter as they have always been.


    Sandro Mazzola was one of the greatest footballers in history. Not just in Inter's history. He was Inter's history: he entered it as a boy and never left it. He carried a heavy burden on his shoulders, the memory of a father who seemed invincible. His destiny also brought him two legendary Inter figures who, in effect, raised him and led him on his journey into history.


    One shirt for a lifetime, one dream alone. He had to build it without a father, lost in the Superga disaster, that of the Grande Torino. Alessandro, for everyone Sandro, Sandrino, was six years, five months and 23 days old. He saw the devastated faces of the people embracing him and stroking his head, and he wondered what was happening. Sandro came to know the man Valentino had been through the epic retold day after day. He started shaping his own at the San Lorenzo oratory in Milan, in Porta Ticinese, in full-pitch matches against Adriano Celentano. Nor was he the only Inter man to leave a mark on his growth: Giuseppe Meazza and Benito Lorenzi. Meazza developed him technically, teaching him every secret. Lorenzi turned up at Sandro's house in Cassano d'Adda with boots and a ball. By the age of eight, Mazzola and his brother were, in effect, Inter's mascots: between the pitch, the dressing rooms and the stadium, a complete Inter upbringing.


    He skipped the stages and grew up quickly out of necessity. Sandrino did it fast, helped by events too. Born in 1942, he was thrown into the first team in the infamous replay of Juventus v Inter on 10 June 1961 in Turin. He went from a school oral exam to the trip to the Piedmontese capital, where Moratti and Herrera fielded the youth team. It finished 9-1, and Inter's scorer was a skinny boy with a fine touch: Sandro Mazzola. He was 18.


    A second striker, we would say today. An 8 and a 10, like the shirts he wore at Inter. Inside-forward or centre-forward? Herrera found the right role for him and unleashed an uncontrollable explosion in that spectacular army that was La Grande Inter. His consecration came very early, blessed by the giants of world football. The Prater in Vienna, European Cup final, 1964. As they walked on to the pitch, it was Suarez who pushed Mazzola out there: Sandro had stayed outside the dressing room admiring his idols, Di Stefano, Puskas and the other Real Madrid champions. Then came two goals. A brace in the European Cup final, Inter's first European triumph, an unprecedented triumph bearing Mazzola's signature and Puskas's compliments: “You are worthy of your father Valentino,” the great Hungarian told him, handing over his shirt.


    Those are stories we know by heart, stories we have heard again and again without ever tiring of them, each retelling bringing out a new detail, all delivered in that affable voice always moved by memory. He felt devotion and total gratitude towards Inter, “like a mother to me”, and repaid it with an endless stream of moves, goals and wonders. Four Serie A titles, two European Cups, 2 Intercontinental Cups, the Serie A top scorer title (in 1965 with 17 goals) and the European Cup top scorer title (7 goals in 1964). Runner-up in the 1971 Ballon d'Or behind Johan Cruyff.


    Then came the Grande Inter of Angelo Moratti, of Helenio Herrera, of Sarti, Burgnich, Facchetti. Mazzola was there, between midfield and attack, drawing trajectories and scoring goals. European nights, afternoons at the Meazza. Huge and unforgettable goals. His trademark one against Independiente in the Intercontinental Cup, the comeback against Liverpool marked by his stamp and celebrated with “When the Saints Go Marching In” blasted through the loudspeakers at San Siro. And more: the derby goal after 13 seconds, the goal in Inter v Lazio in 1966 that delivered the first star. All the way to 1977. In between, the European Championship with Italy, the World Cups, the relay with Rivera.


    Across 17 seasons, he played 565 official matches and scored 158 goals. His bond with Inter never ended, first in a career as an executive and then as sporting director. Even behind a desk, his intuition remained unique. Platini and Falcao, who then slipped away. Zenga, brought back to Milan from Sambenedettese. And, above all, Ronaldo. The Phenomenon arrived after the pressure applied by Moratti and Mazzola, precisely. When R9 was presented at Inter's headquarters, Luis Suarez and Sandro Mazzola stood alongside him.


    Even in recent years, he kept visiting Inter headquarters. He, who is in the club's Hall of Fame, always spoke about his unique and indissoluble bond with the Nerazzurri colours. He did so too during a recent visit to Appiano Gentile, when he told Lautaro and his team-mates about it. It was a place where he felt at home, where he remembered training camps with Herrera amid wonderful and highly amusing anecdotes.


    Inter's fans showed him their affection in person in May 2024, on the day of the celebration of the second star: he, with Bedin and Cappellini, was on the pitch, celebrated for that first star won 58 years earlier.


    He shone on the pitch, and his moustached star shines even now. And as he often said, he had only one final wish: “To be remembered as a good man, one who gives it a go even when it is impossible to win, as in that 9-1.”


    We will do, Sandro.


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  • Marotta

    Inter president Beppe Marotta remembered Sandro Mazzola, who has died at the age of 83, with these words: "Today, another piece of Nerazzurri legend leaves us. Sandro was Inter, he came here as a boy and here he chose to stay forever: one shirt, 17 seasons, a whole lifetime. With Herrera’s Grande Inter he wrote pages that no one will ever erase. Today our duty is to preserve his memory, because a club is as great as its memory. And Sandro’s will remain with us, forever."

  • Zanetti

    Javier Zanetti, former Inter captain and current vice-president of the Nerazzurri, paid tribute to Sandro Mazzola with a message posted on his Instagram profile: "You were and will always remain a legend. A gentleman, a role model, and an outstanding player on the pitch and in life. A symbol of Inter and Italian football around the world, for generations and forever. I owe you so much, Sandro. You were among the most important figures for me when, as a boy in Argentina, I dreamed of Inter: you were among those who brought me to Milan, a gift for which I will never stop being grateful to you. Rest in peace, Sandro."


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  • CONI

    The world of sport mourns the passing of Sandro Mazzola.


    The son of Torino legend Valentino Mazzola, who lost his life in the Superga tragedy, Sandro Mazzola became an Inter legend in his own right. He wore the Nerazzurri shirt from 1961 to 1977 and won four Serie A titles, two European Cups and two Intercontinental Cups.


    For Italy too, the Turin-born forward was a driving force (ANSA photo), making 70 appearances and scoring 22 goals for the Azzurri. He won the 1968 European Championship and played in three World Cups, including Mexico '70, when Ferruccio Valcareggi's side reached the final.


    No other Italian player, and no other player from an Italian team, has scored in two different European Cup/Champions League finals, in 1964 and 1967. He was inducted into the Italian Football Hall of Fame in 2014, and CONI awarded him the Gold Medal for exceptional merit.


    CONI President Luciano Buonfiglio has invited the National Sports Federations, the Associated Sports Disciplines and the Sports Promotion Bodies to observe a minute's silence at all sporting events taking place in Italy over the weekend, to honour the memory of Sandro Mazzola, an icon of Italian and world football who has died at the age of 83.


  • FIGC

    President Giovanni Malagò and the FIGC have joined the family of Sandro Mazzola in mourning, one of the most beloved champions in Italian football, who passed away during the night at the age of 83. A minute's silence will be observed in his memory at matches in all competitions scheduled over the weekend. Flags will fly at half-mast at the FIGC headquarters in Rome and at the Federal Technical Centre in Coverciano.


    Son of Torino legend Valentino Mazzola, who died in the Superga air disaster, Sandro Mazzola became an Inter legend in his own right, wearing the Nerazzurri shirt from 1961 to 1977 and winning four Serie A titles, two European Cups and two Intercontinental Cups. His extraordinary career also brought success with Italy, earning 70 caps and scoring 22 goals, as he became European champion in 1968, played in three World Cups and reached the final at Mexico '70, a tournament also remembered for his famous 'relay' with Gianni Rivera. In 2014, he was inducted into the 'Italian football Hall of Fame'.


    "The passing of Sandro Mazzola," declared FIGC president Giovanni Malagò, "is a deep pain for me and for the whole of Italian football. A legend leaves us, one of the figures who helped make our football great around the world. Sandro was a standard-bearer, a captain, a champion capable of spanning an era and becoming part of the collective memory. Valentino's son, who knew how to turn an immense surname into a story every bit as great, built with talent, personality, courage and extraordinary humanity. I like to think that he has finally found his father again, and those champions with whom he shared one of the finest pages in Italian football."


  • Serie A League

    Sandro Mazzola has died at the age of 83, the son of the legendary Valentino and an extraordinary champion in his own right. An all-round midfielder, he was often used further forward thanks to his eye for goal and dribbling ability. He spent his entire career at Inter and played a central role in the club's run of success in the 1960s, featuring for 17 straight seasons in the Nerazzurri shirt. He also wrote unforgettable chapters with the Azzurri at the European Championships and the World Cup. His trophy haul included 4 Serie A titles, 2 European Cups, 2 Intercontinental Cups and the European Championship title with Italy.


    "Sandro Mazzola represents one of the most important and most authentic figures in the history of Italian football," said Ezio Simonelli, President of Lega Serie A. "I remember him first and foremost as a truly great champion, a leading figure in an extraordinary era of our football and someone who was capable of leaving an indelible mark in the shirts of Inter and Italy. His successes and his technical qualities belong to the collective memory of Italian sport. I also had the opportunity to know and appreciate him in a different role from that of a footballer, in his post-career business activity, when he was able to reinvent himself and demonstrate his managerial abilities. With his passing, we lose a true legend of Italian football, but also a person who knew how to interpret the different stages of his professional life with intelligence and passion. On behalf of Lega Serie A and personally, I extend my deepest condolences to his family and to all those who loved him."


  • AC Milan

    AC Milan express their condolences on the passing of Sandro Mazzola, a historic and respected rival, an Inter and Italy legend, and a central figure in the history of Italian football.


    A great champion, a one-club man, a man who embodied an unforgettable era of our football.


    In this time of grief, AC Milan stand with the Mazzola family and the Nerazzurri family.


    Goodbye, Sandro.


  • Turin

    President Urbano Cairo and everyone at Torino Football Club, saddened by the news, gather around the Mazzola family with affection in memory of Sandro Mazzola, a player who became a symbol of Inter and Italy, and later a director who also had a spell with Torino from 2000 to 2003.


    So many memories tie Sandro Mazzola to Toro. As we say goodbye, we want to relive the emotions and joy of 26 January 2019, the centenary of the birth of Valentino Mazzola, the legendary captain of Grande Torino and Sandro's father: "When I was little I used to cling to him when I came in here to the Filadelfia. Then while he was getting changed I would stay outside the dressing room and play football. And then I would go out on to the pitch holding my dad's hand."


    On that day, we marked the 100th anniversary of Valentino Mazzola's birth with a triangular tournament between the Under-11 sides of Torino, Inter and Venezia. It is impossible to forget Sandro's happiness: "Today Valentino, my grandson, is on the pitch too: he has the same name as my dad, he is the only one in the family who plays football. Someone up there is teaching him how it's done."


    Now Sandro is up there too, watching over all his loved ones.

    His children and their families, his grandchildren, relatives and his many friends have the deepest condolences and affectionate embrace of the entire Torino world.