Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Portrait taken 08 May 1970 in Italy, of Italian foAFP
Translated by

Sandro Mazzola has died at the age of 83: remembered by Inter and Italian football

Inter
S. Mazzola
Italy
FEATURES
Opinion
Serie A

Football world in mourning.

The world of football mourns Sandro Mazzola, who has died at the age of 83.


By a twist of fate, Saturday 19 September marks the 100th anniversary of the inauguration of San Siro, which staged a Milan derby that Inter won 6-3.


It was his home for a lifetime, where he played for two decades from 1957 to 1977, scoring 162 goals in 566 matches for Inter, the only shirt he wore in his career.


Away from club football, he also starred for the Italy team, with whom he scored 22 goals in 70 appearances, winning the European Championship in 1968 and reaching the final at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, lost 4-1 to Brazil after the legendary semi-final that Italy won 4-3 against Germany after extra time.


He also won 4 Serie A titles, 2 European Cups and 2 Intercontinental Cups with Inter, who in practice took him in from the time when, at the age of 6, he was orphaned following the death of his father, Valentino Mazzola, the symbolic figure of the Grande Torino who died at the age of 30 on 4 May 1949 in the Superga air disaster.


After hanging up his boots, Sandro Mazzola worked for Massimo Moratti's Inter as sporting director, a role he later also held at Torino, bringing the Brazilian Phenomenon Ronaldo to Milan, who has just turned 50.


Later, Mazzola also worked as a television pundit for Rai Sport and TeleMontecarlo.


  • Inter statement

    FC Internazionale Milano, president Giuseppe Marotta, vice-president Javier Zanetti, manager Cristian Chivu and his staff, the players and the entire Inter world join in deep sorrow at the passing of Sandro Mazzola, a Nerazzurri legend and a legend of world football, and, in remembering him, embrace his family.


    Remembering him brings restraint as well: how hard it is to find the right words to bid farewell to someone who wrote history, truly wrote it, in an indelible and unprecedented way.


    Already there is a melancholy that will not leave us, because it still feels as though we can see him here, between the club headquarters and Appiano, recalling Puskas, Herrera, Suarez and Corso, one anecdote after another, each one immediately tied to the present day, the desire for Inter alive in his eyes, wanting to talk about Lautaro and our Inter, the Inter of now, the Inter of always.


    Sandro Mazzola was one of the greatest footballers in history. Not only in Nerazzurri history. He was Inter's history: he arrived as a boy and never left. He carried a heavy burden on his shoulders, the memory of a father who seemed invincible. His destiny also brought him two legendary Nerazzurri who, in effect, would raise him and guide him along the path of history.


    One shirt for a lifetime, one dream alone. He had to build it without a father, lost in the Superga disaster, that of Grande Torino. Alessandro, known to everyone as Sandro, Sandrino, was six years, five months and 23 days old. He saw the devastated faces of the people embracing him and stroking his head, and wondered what was happening. Sandro came to know what Valentino had been through the epic passed down day by day. He started to absorb it at the San Lorenzo oratory in Milan, in Porta Ticinese, in full-pitch matches against Adriano Celentano. Inter men did not shape his growth alone: Giuseppe Meazza and Benito Lorenzi did too. Meazza developed him technically, teaching him every secret. Lorenzi turned up at Sandro's home in Cassano d'Adda with boots and a ball. By the age of eight, Mazzola and his brother were, in effect, Inter's mascots: between the pitch, dressing rooms and stadium, a total Nerazzurri education.


    Then he skipped the stages and grew up quickly out of necessity. Sandrino did it fast, helped by events too. Born in 1942, he was thrown into the first team in the infamous replay of Juventus v Inter on 10 June 1961 in Turin. From a school oral exam to the trip to the Piedmont capital, where Moratti and Herrera fielded the Primavera. It ended 9-1, and Inter's scorer that day was a slim boy with a fine touch: Sandro Mazzola. He was 18.


    Today we would call him a second striker. An 8 and a 10, like the shirts he wore at Inter. Midfielder or centre-forward? Herrera built the right role around him and unleashed an extraordinary rise in that spectacular army that was the Grande Inter. His consecration came very early, blessed by the giants of world football. The Prater in Vienna, the 1964 European Cup final. As they walked out, it was Suarez who pushed Mazzola on to the pitch: Sandro had stayed behind admiring his idols outside the dressing rooms, Di Stefano, Puskas and the other Real Madrid champions. Then came two goals. A brace in the European Cup final, Inter's first European triumph, an unprecedented success bearing Mazzola's signature and Puskas's congratulations: “You are worthy of your father Valentino,” the great Hungarian told him, giving him his shirt.


    We know these stories by heart. We have heard them again and again without ever tiring of them, always finding a new detail, always told in that affable voice moved by memory. He had a sense of devotion and total gratitude towards Inter – “for me, like a mother” – and repaid it with an endless stream of plays, goals and wonders. Four Serie A titles, two European Cups, 2 Intercontinental Cups, the Serie A top scorer title (in 1965 with 17 goals) and the European Cup top scorer title (7 goals in 1964). Runner-up in the 1971 Ballon d'Or behind Johan Cruyff.


    There was the Grande Inter of Angelo Moratti, Helenio Herrera, Sarti, Burgnich and Facchetti. Mazzola was there, between midfield and attack, drawing trajectories and scoring goals. European nights, afternoons at the Meazza. Huge, unforgettable goals. His hallmark against Independiente in the Intercontinental Cup, the comeback against Liverpool stamped by him and celebrated to “When the Saints Go Marching In” blaring through the loudspeakers at San Siro. And more: the goal in the derby after 13 seconds, the goal in Inter v Lazio in 1966 that delivered the First Star. All the way to 1977. In between came the European Championship with Italy, the World Cups, the relay with Rivera.


    Seventeen seasons, 565 official appearances, 158 goals. His bond with Inter never ended, first as an executive and then as sporting director. He had unique intuition behind a desk as well. Platini and Falcao, then missed out on. Zenga, brought back to Milan from Sambenedettese. And, above all, Ronaldo. The Fenomeno arrived after the pressure applied by Moratti and Mazzola, precisely. When R9 was presented at the Nerazzurri headquarters, Luis Suarez and Sandro Mazzola stood beside him.


    Even in recent years, he kept visiting Inter headquarters. As a member of the Club's Hall of Fame, he always spoke about the unique and indissoluble bond with the Nerazzurri colours. He did so again when recounting it to Lautaro and his team-mates on a recent visit to Appiano Gentile. It was a place where he felt at home, where he remembered the training camps with Herrera, amid wonderful and hilarious anecdotes.


    In May 2024, he felt the affection of the Nerazzurri fans first-hand again on the day of the celebration of the Second Star: he, with Bedin and Cappellini, was on the pitch, celebrated for that first star won 58 years earlier.


    He shone on the pitch, and his moustachioed star shines now too. A man who, as he often said, had only one final wish: “To be remembered as a good man, one who gives it a go even when it is impossible to win, as in that 9-1.”


    We will, Sandro.


    • Advertisement

  • Serie A League

    Sandro Mazzola has died at the age of 83, the son of the legendary Valentino and an extraordinary champion in his own right. An all-round midfielder, he was often used further forward because of his eye for goal and dribbling ability. He spent his entire career at Inter and played a leading role in the club's run of success in the 1960s. In Nerazzurri colours, he played 17 consecutive seasons and also produced unforgettable moments in the Azzurri shirt at the European Championships and the World Cup. His trophy haul included 4 Serie A titles, 2 European Cups, 2 Intercontinental Cups and the European championship with Italy.


    "Sandro Mazzola represents one of the most important and most authentic figures in the history of Italian football," said Ezio Simonelli, President of Lega Calcio Serie A. "I remember him first and foremost as a truly great champion, a leading figure in an extraordinary era of our football and someone capable of leaving an indelible mark in the Inter and Italy shirts. His successes and his technical qualities belong to the collective memory of Italian sport. I also had the opportunity to know and appreciate him in a different role from that of footballer, in his post-career business activity, when he was able to reinvent himself and demonstrate his managerial abilities. With his passing we lose a true legend of Italian football, but also a person who was able to approach the different stages of his professional life with intelligence and passion. On behalf of Lega Calcio Serie A and myself personally, I extend my deepest condolences to his family and to all those who loved him."


  • FIGC

    President Giovanni Malagò and the FIGC have joined Sandro Mazzola's family in mourning one of the most beloved champions in Italian football, who passed away during the night at the age of 83. A minute's silence will be observed at matches in all competitions scheduled for the weekend in his memory. Flags will fly at half-mast at the FIGC headquarters in Rome and at the Federal Technical Centre in Coverciano.


    Son of Torino legend Valentino Mazzola, who died in the Superga air disaster, Sandro Mazzola became an Inter legend in his own right, wearing the Nerazzurri shirt from 1961 to 1977 and winning four Serie A titles, two European Cups and two Intercontinental Cups. His extraordinary career also brought success with Italy, where he earned 70 caps and scored 22 goals, was crowned European champion in 1968, played in three World Cups and reached the final at Mexico '70, a tournament also remembered for his famous "relay" with Gianni Rivera. In 2014, he was inducted into the Italian football Hall of Fame.


    "The passing of Sandro Mazzola," said FIGC president Giovanni Malagò, "is a deep sorrow for me and for all Italian football. A legend leaves us, one of the figures who helped make our football great around the world. Sandro was a standard-bearer, a captain, a champion capable of spanning an era and becoming part of our collective memory. Valentino's son, who knew how to transform an immense surname into an equally great story, built on talent, personality, courage and extraordinary humanity. I like to think that he has finally found his father again, and those champions with whom he shared one of the finest pages in Italian football history."


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google

  • AC Milan

    AC Milan have expressed their condolences following the death of Sandro Mazzola, a historic and respected rival, an Inter and Italy legend, and a central figure in the history of Italian football.


    He was a great champion, an icon and a man who represented an unforgettable era of Italian football.


    The club stand with the Mazzola family and the Nerazzurri family in this moment of grief.


    Goodbye, Sandro.


Serie A
Roma crest
Roma
ROM
Inter crest
Inter
INT
UEFA Nations League A
Italy crest
Italy
ITA
Belgium crest
Belgium
BEL