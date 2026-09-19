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Portrait taken 08 May 1970 in Italy, of Italian foAFP
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Sandro Mazzola has died aged 83: the memories of Inter and of all Italian football

Inter
S. Mazzola
Italy
FEATURES
Opinion
Serie A
AC Milan
Torino

Football world in mourning.

The world of football mourns Sandro Mazzola, who has died at the age of 83.


By a twist of fate, Saturday 19 September marks the 100th anniversary of the inauguration of San Siro, which hosted a Milan derby won 6-3 by Inter.


San Siro was his lifelong home, where he played for two decades from 1957 to 1977, the first three seasons in the youth ranks. He scored 158 goals in 565 matches for the first team in the Nerazzurri shirt, the only one he wore in his career.


Apart from the Italy team, for whom he scored 22 goals in 70 appearances, winning the European Championship in 1968 and reaching the final at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, lost 4-1 to Brazil after the legendary semi-final won 4-3 by Italy against Germany after extra time.


He also won four Serie A titles, two European Cups and two Intercontinental Cups with Inter. The club in practice took him in from the time he was orphaned at the age of six following the death of his father, Valentino Mazzola, the symbolic figure of the Grande Torino, who died at the age of 30 on 4 May 1949 in the Superga air disaster.


Once he had hung up his boots, Sandro Mazzola worked for Massimo Moratti's Inter as sporting director, a role he later also held at Torino, bringing the Brazilian Phenomenon Ronaldo to Milan, who has just turned 50.


Later, Mazzola also worked as a television pundit for Rai Sport and TeleMontecarlo.


  • Inter's statement

    FC Internazionale Milano, their president Giuseppe Marotta, vice-president Javier Zanetti, manager Cristian Chivu and his staff, the players and the entire Inter world join, with deep emotion, in mourning the passing of Sandro Mazzola, an Inter legend and a legend of world football and, in remembering him, embrace his family.


    The urge to remember is tempered by restraint: how hard it is to find the right words to say goodbye to someone who made history, who truly made it, in an indelible and unprecedented way.


    Harder still when melancholy has already taken hold and will not let go, because it still feels as though he is here, between the club headquarters and Appiano, recalling Puskas, Herrera, Suarez and Corso, one anecdote after another, each one instantly tied to the present, with his passion for Inter burning in his eyes, eager to talk about Lautaro and our Inter, the Inter of now, the Inter of always.


    Sandro Mazzola was one of the greatest footballers in history. Not only in Inter's history. He was Inter's history: he entered it as a boy and never left. He carried a heavy burden on his shoulders, the memory of a father who seemed invincible. His destiny also brought him two legendary Inter figures who, in effect, raised him and guided him on his journey into history.


    One shirt for his whole life, one dream alone. He had to build it without a father, lost in the Superga disaster, that of Grande Torino. Alessandro, to everyone Sandro, Sandrino, was six years, five months and 23 days old. He saw the devastated faces of the people hugging him and running their hands over his head, and wondered what was happening. Sandro came to know who Valentino had been through the epic passed down day by day. He began to absorb it at the San Lorenzo parish ground in Milan, in Porta Ticinese, in full-pitch games against Adriano Celentano. Nor was he the only Inter man to shape his growth: Giuseppe Meazza and Benito Lorenzi did too. Meazza developed him technically, teaching him every secret. Lorenzi turned up at Sandro's home, in Cassano d'Adda, with boots and a ball. By the age of eight, Mazzola and his brother were effectively Inter's mascots: between the pitch, dressing rooms and stadium, it was a total Inter upbringing.


    Skipping stages, growing up quickly out of necessity. Sandrino did it fast, thanks in part to circumstance. Born in 1942, he was thrown into the first team in the infamous replay of Juventus v Inter, 10 June 1961, in Turin. From a school oral exam to the trip to the Piedmont capital, where Moratti and Herrera fielded the youth team. It finished 9-1 and Inter's goal came from a slim boy with a fine touch: Sandro Mazzola. He was 18.


    A second striker, we would say today. An 8 and a 10, like the shirts he wore at Inter. Inside forward or centre-forward? Herrera built the right role around him and sparked an uncontrollable explosion in that spectacular army that was Grande Inter. His consecration came very early, sealed by the giants of world football. The Prater in Vienna, European Cup final, 1964. As they went out on to the pitch, it was Suarez who pushed Mazzola forward: Sandro had stayed behind admiring his idols outside the dressing rooms, Di Stefano, Puskas and the other Real Madrid champions. Then came two goals on the pitch. A brace in the European Cup final, Inter's first European triumph, a triumph without precedent bearing the signature of Mazzola and the compliments of Puskas: “You are worthy of your father Valentino,” the great Hungarian told him, giving him his shirt.


    Those are stories we know by heart, stories we have heard time and again without ever tiring of them, each time catching a new detail, told in that affable voice, always moved by memory. He felt devotion and total gratitude towards Inter - “for me, like a mother” - and repaid it with an endless stream of plays, goals and wonders. Four Serie A titles, two European Cups, two Intercontinental Cups, the Serie A top scorer title (in 1965 with 17 goals) and the European Cup top scorer title (seven goals in 1964). Second in the 1971 Ballon d'Or behind Johan Cruyff.


    Angelo Moratti's Grande Inter, Helenio Herrera's, Sarti's, Burgnich's, Facchetti's. Mazzola was there, between midfield and attack, drawing trajectories and scoring goals. European nights, afternoons at the Meazza. Huge, unforgettable goals. His mark against Independiente in the Intercontinental Cup, the comeback against Liverpool signed by him and celebrated with "When the Saints Go Marching In" blasting from the loudspeakers at San Siro. Then there was the goal in the derby after 13 seconds, and the strike in Inter v Lazio in 1966 that delivered the first star. Until 1977. In between came the European Championship with Italy, the World Cups, the relay with Rivera.


    Seventeen seasons, 565 official matches, 158 goals. His bond with Inter never ended, first as an executive and then as sporting director. Even behind a desk, he had unique intuition. Platini and Falcao, who then slipped away. Zenga, brought back to Milan from Sambenedettese. And, above all, Ronaldo. Il Fenomeno arrived after pressure from Moratti and Mazzola, precisely. When R9 was presented at Inter's headquarters, Luis Suarez and Sandro Mazzola were beside him.


    Even in recent years, he kept visiting Inter's headquarters. As a member of the club's Hall of Fame, he always spoke about the unique and unbreakable bond with the Nerazzurri colours. He did so when speaking to Lautaro and his team-mates too, during a recent visit to Appiano Gentile. That was a place where he felt at home, where he recalled training camps with Herrera amid wonderful and amusing anecdotes.


    He also felt the affection of the Inter fans in person in May 2024, on the day of the celebration of the second star: he, with Bedin and Cappellini, on the pitch, honoured for that first star won 58 years earlier.


    He shone on the pitch, and his moustached star still shines now. And, as he often said, he had only one final wish: “To be remembered as a good man, one who gives it a go even when winning is impossible, like in that 9-1.”


    We will, Sandro.


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  • Serie A League

    Sandro Mazzola has died at the age of 83, the son of the legendary Valentino and an extraordinary champion in his own right. He was an all-action midfielder, often deployed up front thanks to his eye for goal and dribbling ability. He spent his entire career at Inter and drove the club's run of success in the 1960s, playing 17 consecutive seasons in the Nerazzurri shirt. He also wrote unforgettable chapters in the Azzurri shirt at the European Championship and the World Cup. His trophy haul includes 4 Serie A titles, 2 European Cups, 2 Intercontinental Cups and the title of European champion with Italy.


    "Sandro Mazzola represents one of the most important and most authentic figures in the history of Italian football," said Ezio Simonelli, President of Lega Serie A. "I remember him first and foremost as a truly great champion, a leading figure in an extraordinary era of our football and someone capable of leaving an indelible mark in the shirts of Inter and Italy. His successes and his technical qualities belong to the collective memory of Italian sport. I also had the opportunity to know and appreciate him in a role different from that of a footballer, in his post-career business activity, when he was able to reinvent himself and demonstrate his managerial abilities. With his passing, we lose a true legend of Italian football, but also a person who knew how to approach the different stages of his professional life with intelligence and passion. On behalf of Lega Serie A and myself personally, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and to all those who loved him."


  • FIGC

    President Giovanni Malagò and the FIGC have joined Sandro Mazzola's family in mourning after the death of one of the most beloved champions in Italian football, who passed away during the night at the age of 83. A minute's silence will be observed at matches in all competitions scheduled for the weekend in his memory. Flags will fly at half-mast at the FIGC headquarters in Rome and at the Federal Technical Centre in Coverciano.


    Son of Torino legend Valentino Mazzola, who died in the Superga tragedy, Sandro Mazzola became an Inter legend in his own right, wearing the Nerazzurri shirt from 1961 to 1977 and winning four Serie A titles, two European Cups and two Intercontinental Cups. He also enjoyed an extraordinary career with Italy, earning 70 caps and scoring 22 goals, winning the European Championship in 1968, playing in three World Cups and reaching the final at Mexico '70, a tournament also remembered for his famous 'relay' with Gianni Rivera. In 2014, he was inducted into the Italian football Hall of Fame.


    "The passing of Sandro Mazzola," said FIGC president Giovanni Malagò, "is a deep sorrow for me and for all Italian football. A legend leaves us, one of the figures who helped make our football great around the world. Sandro was a standard-bearer, a captain, a champion capable of spanning an era and becoming part of the collective memory. Valentino's son, who knew how to transform an immense surname into an equally great story, built with talent, personality, courage and extraordinary humanity. I like to think that he has finally found his father again, and those champions with whom he shared one of the finest pages in Italian football."


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  • AC Milan

    AC Milan have expressed their condolences on the passing of Sandro Mazzola, a historic and respected rival, an Inter and Italy legend, and one of the defining figures in Italian football history.


    A great champion, an icon, a man who embodied an unforgettable era of our football.


    In this moment of grief, AC Milan stand with the Mazzola family and the Nerazzurri family.


    Goodbye, Sandro.


  • Turin

    President Urbano Cairo and everyone at Torino Football Club, saddened by the tragic news, extend their heartfelt sympathy to the Mazzola family in memory of Sandro Mazzola, an iconic figure for Inter and Italy, who later became a director and also had a spell with Torino from 2000 to 2003.


    Countless memories tie Sandro Mazzola to Torino. To bid him farewell, we want to relive the emotions and joy of 26 January 2019, the centenary of the birth of Valentino Mazzola, the legendary captain of the Grande Torino side, of whom Sandro was the eldest son: "When I was little I used to cling to him when I came here to Filadelfia. Then, while he was getting changed, I stayed outside the dressing room and played football. And then I went onto the pitch holding my dad's hand."


    On that day, we celebrated the 100th anniversary of Valentino Mazzola with a triangular tournament between Torino, Inter and Venezia Under-11s. Sandro's happiness was impossible to forget: "Today Valentino, my grandson, is on the pitch too: he has the same name as my father, and he is the only one in the family who plays football. Up there, someone is teaching him how it's done."


    Now Sandro is up there too, watching over all his loved ones.

    His children and their families, his grandchildren, relatives and his many friends have the profound condolences and affectionate embrace of the entire Torino world.