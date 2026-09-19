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Portrait taken 08 May 1970 in Italy, of Italian foAFP
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Sandro Mazzola has died aged 83: the memories of Inter and Italian football, a minute's silence at all sporting events in Italy this weekend

Inter
S. Mazzola
Italy
FEATURES
Opinion
Serie A
AC Milan
Torino

The football world in mourning.

The football world mourns Sandro Mazzola, who has died at the age of 83.


By a twist of fate, Saturday 19 September marks the 100th anniversary of the inauguration of San Siro, which staged a Milan derby won 6-3 by Inter.


San Siro was his home for a lifetime, where he played for two decades from 1957 to 1977, the first three seasons in the youth team. He scored 158 goals in 565 matches for the first team in the Nerazzurri shirt, the only one he wore in his career.


Away from Inter, he also starred for the Italy team, for whom he scored 22 goals in 70 appearances. Winning the European Championship in 1968 and reaching the final at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, lost 4-1 to Brazil after the legendary semi-final won 4-3 by Italy against Germany after extra time.


There were also four Serie A titles, two European Cups and two Intercontinental Cups won with Inter. The club in practice took him in from the time when, at the age of six, he was orphaned following the death of his father, Valentino Mazzola, the symbolic figure of the Grande Torino, who died at the age of 30 on 4 May 1949 in the air disaster of Superga.


Once he hung up his boots, Sandro Mazzola worked for Massimo Moratti's Inter as sporting director, a role he later also held at Torino, bringing the Brazilian Phenomenon Ronaldo to Milan, who has just turned 50.


He also worked as a television pundit for Rai Sport and TeleMontecarlo.


Now, Inter captain Lautaro Martinez remembers Sandro Mazzola by posting a photo with him on an Instagram story.



  • Inter's statement

    FC Internazionale Milano, president Giuseppe Marotta, vice-president Javier Zanetti, manager Cristian Chivu and his staff, the players and the entire Inter world join, with deep emotion, in mourning the passing of Sandro Mazzola, a Nerazzurri and world football legend, and, in remembering him, embrace his family.


    The urge to remember mixes with restraint: how hard it is to find the right words to bid farewell to someone who made history, truly made it, in an indelible and unprecedented way.


    Melancholy has already taken hold and will not leave us, because it still feels as though we can see him here, between the club headquarters and Appiano, recalling Puskas, Herrera, Suarez and Corso, one anecdote after another, each one instantly meeting the present, the desire for Inter alight in his eyes as he spoke about Lautaro and our Inter, today’s Inter, Inter forever.


    Sandro Mazzola was one of the greatest footballers in history. Not only in Nerazzurri history. He was Inter history: he entered it as a boy and never left. A heavy burden rested on his shoulders, the memory of a father who had seemed invincible. His destiny also brought him two legendary Nerazzurri figures who, in effect, would raise him and lead him along his path through history.


    One shirt for his whole life, one dream alone. Built without a father, lost in the Superga disaster, that of Grande Torino. Alessandro, Sandro to everyone, Sandrino, was six years, five months and 23 days old. He saw the devastated faces of the people who embraced him and ran their hands over his head, and he wondered what was happening. Sandro came to know who Valentino had been through an epic passed down day by day. He started to nourish it at the San Lorenzo oratory in Milan, in Porta Ticinese, in full-pitch matches against Adriano Celentano. He was not the only Inter man to shape his growth: Giuseppe Meazza and Benito Lorenzi did too. Meazza developed him technically, teaching him all the secrets. Lorenzi arrived at Sandro's home in Cassano d'Adda with boots and a ball. At the age of eight, Mazzola and his brother were in effect Inter's mascots: between the pitch, the dressing rooms and the stadium, a complete Nerazzurri upbringing.


    Skipping stages, growing up quickly out of necessity. Sandrino did it fast, helped by events too. Born in '42, he found himself thrown into the first team in the infamous replay of Juventus v Inter on 10 June 1961 in Turin. From a school oral exam to the trip to the Piedmont capital, where Moratti and Herrera fielded the youth team. It finished 9-1, and Inter's goal came from a slim boy with a fine touch: Sandro Mazzola. He was 18.


    A second striker, we would say today. An 8 and a 10, like the shirts he wore at Inter. Inside-forward or centre-forward? Herrera built the right role around him, setting off an unstoppable explosion in that spectacular army that was Grande Inter. His coronation came very early, sealed by the giants of world football. The Prater in Vienna, European Cup final, 1964. As they entered the pitch, Suarez pushed Mazzola on to it: Sandro had remained outside the dressing rooms admiring his idols, Di Stefano, Puskas and the other Real Madrid champions. Then, on the pitch, two goals. A brace in the European Cup final, Inter's first European triumph, an unprecedented triumph bearing Mazzola's signature and Puskas's compliments: "You are worthy of your father Valentino," the great Hungarian told him, giving him his shirt.


    Stories we know by heart, ones we have heard over and over without ever tiring of them, discovering a new detail each time, told in that affable voice always moved by the memory. A sense of devotion and total gratitude towards Inter - "like a mother to me" - repaid with an endless stream of plays, goals and wonders. Four Serie A titles, two European Cups, 2 Intercontinental Cups, the Serie A top-scorer title (in 1965 with 17 goals) and the European Cup top-scorer title (7 goals in 1964). Runner-up in the 1971 Ballon d'Or behind Johan Cruyff.


    Angelo Moratti's Grande Inter, Helenio Herrera's, Sarti's, Burgnich's, Facchetti's. Mazzola was there, between midfield and attack, drawing trajectories and scoring goals. European nights, afternoons at the Meazza. Huge, unforgettable goals. His hallmark against Independiente in the Intercontinental Cup, the comeback against Liverpool stamped by him and celebrated with "When the Saints Go Marching In" blasted over the loudspeakers at San Siro. Then again: the derby goal after 13 seconds, the goal in Inter v Lazio in 1966 that delivered the First Star. Until 1977. In between came the European Championship with Italy, the World Cups, the relay with Rivera.


    17 seasons, 565 official matches, 158 goals. His bond with Inter never ended, first with a career as an executive and then as sporting director. Even behind a desk, he had unique intuition. Platini and Falcao, who then slipped away. Zenga, brought back to Milan from Sambenedettese. And, above all, Ronaldo. The Fenomeno, who arrived after the pressure applied by Moratti and Mazzola, precisely. When R9 was presented at Inter's headquarters, beside him were Luis Suarez and Sandro Mazzola.


    His visits to Inter headquarters continued in recent years too. As a member of the club's Hall of Fame, he always spoke of his unique and unbreakable bond with the Nerazzurri colours. He did the same with Lautaro and his team-mates during a recent visit to Appiano Gentile. It was a place where he felt at home, where he recalled training camps with Herrera amid wonderful and highly amusing anecdotes.


    He also felt the affection of the Nerazzurri fans first-hand in May 2024, on the day of the Second Star celebration: he, with Bedin and Cappellini, was on the pitch, celebrated for that first star won 58 years earlier.


    The Moustache's star shone on the pitch and still shines now. And, as he often said, he had only one final wish: "To be remembered as a good man, one who keeps competing even when it is impossible to win, like in that 9-1."


    We will, Sandro.


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  • Marotta

    Beppe Marotta, Inter president, paid tribute to Sandro Mazzola, who has died at the age of 83, with these words: "Today another piece of Nerazzurri legend leaves us. Sandro was Inter; he came here as a boy and chose to stay here forever: one shirt, 17 seasons, an entire lifetime. With Herrera's Grande Inter he wrote pages that no one will ever erase. Today our duty is to preserve his memory, because a club is only as great as its memory. And Sandro's will remain with us, forever".

  • Zanetti

    Javier Zanetti, former Inter captain and current vice-president of the Nerazzurri paid tribute to Sandro Mazzola in a post on his Instagram profile: "You were and will forever remain a legend. A gentleman, a reference point, a champion on the pitch and in life. A symbol of Inter and of Italian football around the world, for generations and forever. I owe you so much, Sandro. You were one of the most important figures for me when, as a boy in Argentina, I dreamed of Inter: you were among those who brought me to Milan, a gift for which I will never stop being grateful to you. Rest in peace, Sandro."


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  • Infantino

    "You were poetry, the sweetest poetry. Ball and rhymes, a message of constant beauty. Son of Valentino, son of football, football itself. Only Inter, only Italy, one soul and two hearts. Keep the ball up in heaven, dear and eternal Sandro Mazzola, like that time in Bern, when the ball never fell. And this time it falls, we will pick it up. Simply, forever, thank you." FIFA president Gianni Infantino said goodbye to Sandro Mazzola with these words in a story on Instagram.

  • CONI

    The world of sport mourns the passing of Sandro Mazzola.


    Son of Torino legend Valentino Mazzola, who died in the Superga tragedy, Sandro Mazzola became an Inter great in his own right, wearing the Nerazzurri shirt from 1961 to 1977 and winning four Serie A titles, two European Cups and two Intercontinental Cups.


    For Italy too, the Turin-born forward was a driving force (ANSA photo), earning 70 caps and scoring 22 goals for the Azzurri, winning the 1968 European Championship and playing in three World Cups, including Mexico '70, where Ferruccio Valcareggi's side reached the final.


    No other Italian player, and no player from an Italian club, has scored in two different European Cup/Champions League finals, doing so in 1964 and 1967. He was inducted into the Italian football Hall of Fame in 2014 and CONI awarded him the Gold Medal for exceptional merit.


    CONI President Luciano Buonfiglio invites the National Sports Federations, the Associated Sports Disciplines and the Sports Promotion Bodies to observe a minute's silence at all sporting events taking place in Italy over the weekend, to honour the memory of Sandro Mazzola, an icon of Italian and world football, who has died at the age of 83.


  • FIGC

    President Giovanni Malagò and the FIGC join the family of Sandro Mazzola in mourning, one of the most beloved champions in Italian football, who died in the night at the age of 83. A minute's silence will be observed at matches in all competitions scheduled over the weekend in his memory. Flags will fly at half-mast at the FIGC headquarters in Rome and at the Federal Technical Centre in Coverciano.


    Son of Torino legend Valentino Mazzola, who died in the Superga air disaster, Sandro Mazzola became an Inter icon, wearing the Nerazzurri shirt from 1961 to 1977 and winning four Serie A titles, two European Cups and two Intercontinental Cups. He also enjoyed an extraordinary international career with Italy, earning 70 caps and scoring 22 goals. He won the European Championship in 1968, played in three World Cups and reached the final at Mexico '70, a tournament also remembered for his famous 'relay' with Gianni Rivera. In 2014, he was inducted into the Italian football Hall of Fame.


    "The passing of Sandro Mazzola," said FIGC president Giovanni Malagò, "is a profound pain for me and for all of Italian football. A legend is leaving us, one of the figures who helped make our football great around the world. Sandro was a standard-bearer, a captain, a champion capable of spanning an era and becoming part of our collective memory. Valentino's son, who knew how to turn an immense surname into a story every bit as great, built on talent, personality, courage and extraordinary humanity. I like to think that he has finally found his father again, along with those champions with whom he shared one of the finest pages in Italian football history."


  • Serie A League

    Sandro Mazzola has died at the age of 83, the son of the legendary Valentino and an extraordinary champion in his own right. An all-round player, he was often used as a forward thanks to his eye for goal and dribbling ability. He spent his entire career at Inter, played a leading role in the club's run of success in the 1960s and wore the Nerazzurri colours for 17 straight seasons. He also wrote unforgettable chapters in the Azzurri shirt at the European Championships and the World Cup. His trophy haul includes 4 Serie A titles, 2 European Cups, 2 Intercontinental Cups and the European title with Italy.


    "Sandro Mazzola represents one of the most important and most authentic figures in the history of Italian football," said Ezio Simonelli, President of Lega Serie A. "Above all, I remember him as a truly great champion, a protagonist of an extraordinary era of our football and someone who was able to leave an indelible mark in the shirts of Inter and Italy. His successes and his technical qualities belong to the collective memory of Italian sport. I also had the opportunity to know and appreciate him in a role different from that of the footballer, in his post-career entrepreneurial activity, when he was able to reinvent himself and demonstrate his managerial abilities. With his passing, we lose a true legend of Italian football, but also a person who was able to interpret the different stages of his professional life with intelligence and passion. On behalf of Lega Serie A and myself personally, I extend my deepest condolences to his family and to all those who loved him."


  • AC Milan

    AC Milan express their condolences on the passing of Sandro Mazzola, a historic and respected rival, an Inter and Italy legend, and a central figure in the history of Italian football.


    A great champion, an icon, a man who embodied an unforgettable era of our football.


    AC Milan stand with the Mazzola family and the Nerazzurri family at this painful time.


    Goodbye, Sandro.


  • Turin

    President Urbano Cairo and everyone at Torino Football Club, deeply saddened by the news, send their love and support to the Mazzola family in memory of Sandro Mazzola, a symbol of Inter and Italy as a player, and later an executive who also had a spell with Torino from 2000 to 2003.


    Countless memories tie Sandro Mazzola to Toro. As we say goodbye, we want to relive the emotions and joy of 26 January 2019, the centenary of the birth of Valentino Mazzola, the legendary captain of the Grande Torino side and Sandro's father: "When I was little I used to cling to him when I came in here to the Filadelfia. Then while he was getting changed, I stayed outside the dressing room and played football. And then I went onto the pitch holding my dad's hand."


    On that day, Torino marked the 100th anniversary of Valentino Mazzola with a triangular tournament involving Torino's, Inter's and Venezia's Under-11 teams. Nobody could forget Sandro's happiness: "Today Valentino, my grandson, is on the pitch too: he has the same name as my dad, he is the only one in the family who plays football. Up there, someone is teaching him how it's done".


    Now Sandro is up there too, watching over all his loved ones.

    His children and their families, his grandchildren, relatives and his many friends have the heartfelt condolences and affectionate embrace of the entire Torino world.


  • Juventus

    Juventus said: "Juventus remember Sandro Mazzola with great respect, a champion and gentleman of Italian football, the leading figure of an era, a symbol of class, style and passion for this sport. Our deepest condolences on his passing." That was how the Old Lady paid tribute to the Inter and Italy champion, who died at the age of 83."