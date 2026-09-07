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FBL-EUR-C3-FERENCVAROS-TRABZONSPORAFP
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Salah, Osimhen and Lukaku? Former Fenerbahce player: I can't believe what's happening in Turkey!

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"I am eagerly looking forward to playing against Trabzonspor"

Slovak Filip Novak, who previously played for Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce, has commented on the major transfers that recently took place in the Turkish Super Lig.

The 36-year-old left-back sat down with Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio to discuss the recent "global" transfers in the Turkish league. Novak couldn't hide his astonishment at the calibre of names flocking to the competition.

Mohamed Salah and Fabinho moved to Trabzonspor this summer. Romelu Lukaku joined Fenerbahce, Leao signed for Galatasaray, and Vlahovic and Trossard both headed to Besiktas.



  • Here is the next star coming to the Turkish league

    Novak, who cannot believe it, said: "I don't understand what is happening. I don't know why this large number of stars is coming to Turkey, but I think it is perfect for the Turkish league. All matches are sold out there, and the fans are fanatical."

    The Slovak Jablonec player continued: "Richarlison could be the next star. There are talks about his move to Trabzonspor. There are many outstanding players! I am extremely happy and eagerly look forward to playing against Trabzonspor."

    He explained: "I am one of the biggest fans of Trabzonspor and Fenerbahçe, so I wish them good luck."

    Novak went on: "In the past, Turkey was mostly a preferred destination for older players, but now we also see players in their twenties. In my time, Istanbul was generally preferred by veteran players. But when you sign a young player, other young players see his move there, so they follow suit."

    He added: "Now, even younger players are joining, and this is a positive thing for the Turkish Süper Lig. Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe have also qualified for the Champions League, which is a positive situation for them too."

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  • Osimhen, the turning point!

    He stressed: "Osimhen changed the transfer market, and his move to Galatasaray was a turning point. The Nigerian player opened the door for other players who came to Turkey after him. Leao, at 27, and Vlahovic, at 26, joined the Turkish league."

    He continued: "Yes, I believe that completely. Osimhen was the first great young player to go there. He was one of the best strikers in the world, and he still is. I don't know who is the best, and I don't follow transfer news closely, I only follow the transfer market."

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  • Things are starting to spiral out of control

    Novak could scarcely believe the flood of big names pouring into the Turkish league. "Things are starting to get out of control," he said. "I check Twitter (X) daily, and I see who is joining the team, and they are all shining names."

    He finished: "Greenwood is an excellent player, I watched him in France. He scores a lot of goals and he is a top-class player. He is one of the big names too," according to the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet.

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