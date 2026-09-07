Salah, Osimhen and Lukaku? Former Fenerbahce player: I can't believe what's happening in Turkey!

Novak, who cannot believe it, said: "I don't understand what is happening. I don't know why this large number of stars is coming to Turkey, but I think it is perfect for the Turkish league. All matches are sold out there, and the fans are fanatical."

The Slovak Jablonec player continued: "Richarlison could be the next star. There are talks about his move to Trabzonspor. There are many outstanding players! I am extremely happy and eagerly look forward to playing against Trabzonspor."

He explained: "I am one of the biggest fans of Trabzonspor and Fenerbahçe, so I wish them good luck."

Novak went on: "In the past, Turkey was mostly a preferred destination for older players, but now we also see players in their twenties. In my time, Istanbul was generally preferred by veteran players. But when you sign a young player, other young players see his move there, so they follow suit."

He added: "Now, even younger players are joining, and this is a positive thing for the Turkish Süper Lig. Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe have also qualified for the Champions League, which is a positive situation for them too."