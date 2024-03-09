Safa hits back at the Hawks for 'shameful raid' linked to R1.3 million fraud and theft allegations

BackpagepixMichael MadyiraSafa hits back at the Hawks for 'shameful raid' linked to R1.3 million fraud and theft allegationsPremier Soccer LeagueSouth AfricaSouth Africa vs AndorraAndorraFriendliesSafa has angrily responded to the search and seizure conducted at the association's headquarters on Friday.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowThere are fraud and theft allegations levelled against SafaThis forced a search and seizure by the HawksSafa has hit back at the Hawks' action