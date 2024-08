Many PSL fans anticipated the VAR to be introduced in the 2024-25 season after many controversial calls in the previous edition.

Article continues below

Article continues below

However, it has not been the case and as Cape Town City chairman John Comitis revealed recently, the football administration in the country is not ready to introduce the technology.

A section of the fans in the country are not happy with the new development, and others have alleged Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates will greatly benefit.

Have a look at their reactions as sampled by GOAL.