Azerbaijan's Sabah FK Baku beat Israel's Be'er Sheva 5-2 after extra time in the second leg of the Champions League play-offs and, after losing the first leg 2-1, qualified for the League Phase of Europe's premier club competition. The match was played at the Bank Respublika Arena in Masazır, a small stadium with a capacity of 13,000.
Be'er Sheva started well and went ahead after ten minutes through Zlatanovic, but Nwachukwu equalised at the end of the first half. Mizrahi restored the visitors' lead in the 61st minute at the start of the second half, before Rakhmonaliyev levelled again for the hosts in the 74th. Then came the killer blow for Be'er Sheva: with time up, Mutallimov struck to send the tie into extra time. From there, the Israeli side collapsed and the Azeris took full advantage, with Mbina and Mickels sealing a 5-2 win.