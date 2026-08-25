Founded in 2017 in Baku, Sabah have become one of the rising forces in Azerbaijani football. After their swift climb from the second division to the Premyer Liqası, the club began to establish themselves at the top, going on to win their first national title in the 2025-26 season and two straight Azerbaijan Cups.





Recent years proved the turning point, as Sabah ended Qarabağ's dominance and made themselves a force in both the league and the cup. That success has cemented the club's growth and also brought them international attention.





Already armed with experience in UEFA competitions after two Conference League campaigns, the Baku club took the next step today, on what will go down as a historic date, 25 August 2026, when Sabah wrote the most important chapter in their young history: after beating The New Saints, KuPS and Aarhus in the preliminary rounds and Hapoel Be’er Sheva in the play-off, they booked their place in the Champions League league phase for the first time.





Just nine years after their foundation, Sabah are now ready to walk onto the biggest stage in European football for the first time.



