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The New Saints v Sabah: UEFA Champions League 2026/27 First Qualifying Round Second LegGetty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti

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Sabah FK, history and profile of the young Azerbaijani club, who have qualified for the Champions League league phase for the first time

Sabah FK
Sabah FK vs Hapoel Beer Sheva
Hapoel Beer Sheva
Champions League Qualification

First time ever after beating Be'er Sheva 5-2

Azerbaijan's Sabah FK Baku beat Israel's Be'er Sheva 5-2 after extra time in the second leg of the Champions League play-offs and, after losing the first leg 2-1, qualified for the League Phase of Europe's premier club competition. The match was played at the Bank Respublika Arena in Masazır, a small stadium with a capacity of 13,000.


Be'er Sheva started well and went ahead after ten minutes through Zlatanovic, but Nwachukwu equalised at the end of the first half. Mizrahi restored the visitors' lead in the 61st minute at the start of the second half, before Rakhmonaliyev levelled again for the hosts in the 74th. Then came the killer blow for Be'er Sheva: with time up, Mutallimov struck to send the tie into extra time. From there, the Israeli side collapsed and the Azeris took full advantage, with Mbina and Mickels sealing a 5-2 win.

  • Sabah FK: the profile of the club

    Founded in 2017 in Baku, Sabah have become one of the rising forces in Azerbaijani football. After their swift climb from the second division to the Premyer Liqası, the club began to establish themselves at the top, going on to win their first national title in the 2025-26 season and two straight Azerbaijan Cups.


    Recent years proved the turning point, as Sabah ended Qarabağ's dominance and made themselves a force in both the league and the cup. That success has cemented the club's growth and also brought them international attention.


    Already armed with experience in UEFA competitions after two Conference League campaigns, the Baku club took the next step today, on what will go down as a historic date, 25 August 2026, when Sabah wrote the most important chapter in their young history: after beating The New Saints, KuPS and Aarhus in the preliminary rounds and Hapoel Be’er Sheva in the play-off, they booked their place in the Champions League league phase for the first time.


    Just nine years after their foundation, Sabah are now ready to walk onto the biggest stage in European football for the first time.


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