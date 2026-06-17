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Ruben Amorim hopes to upset Man Utd & Man City in transfer race as new AC Milan coach eyes two Sporting CP stars
Amorim identifies his top targets
According to a report from Sky Sport Italia, Amorim has already identified his primary transfer targets alongside the Rossoneri board. The newly appointed coach wants to bring two familiar faces to Italy who excelled under his guidance in Lisbon. Hjulmand, the current Sporting captain, and versatile forward Trincao have emerged as the leading priorities for the Italian heavyweights.
This positions the Serie A giants directly against Premier League champions Manchester City, who have actively pursued the 26-year-old midfielder in the past.
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The tactical value of Sporting duo
The pursuit of Hjulmand is particularly intriguing given interest from Manchester United, who have also been linked with him in recent months. Sporting initially insisted that the player's €80 million release clause must be met as interest in him gained steam last year, but the Portuguese club are now reportedly open to negotiating a fee between €40m and €50m.
Meanwhile, Trincao is highly appreciated by the tactician for his exceptional tactical versatility, as he can operate effectively across all three attacking positions behind a central striker. Milan believe these additions can transform their tactical setup into a more dynamic force, satisfying the board's desire for an entertaining, modern style of play next season.
Cardinale backs the new offensive vision
Club owner Gerry Cardinale strongly backed the appointment of Amorim, highlighting a shared long-term vision for an aggressive, front-foot footballing philosophy. Cardinale explained the decision by stating: "He is one of the most prepared and innovative coaches of the new European generation: young, ambitious, with a clear footballing identity and a well-defined tactical approach. Rúben believes in offensive, high-intensity football. His philosophy blends perfectly with our vision."
The American businessman remains confident that providing the manager with his preferred targets will accelerate the team's domestic and European development, signalling a bold new chapter for the historical side.
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What lies ahead for the Rossoneri?
With pre-season approaching, Milan are expected to launch official opening bids to test Sporting's resolve before rivals react. Negotiations will accelerate quickly as the Italian club aim to secure both signatures ahead of their summer training camp. Securing Hjulmand and Trincao would send a massive statement to European rivals, confirming the Rossoneri are ready to dominate under their new leadership.