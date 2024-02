GOAL gives you the details to follow Kaizer Chiefs' Premier Soccer League trip to Royal AM on Sunday.

Amakhosi will be at Harry Gwala Stadium looking to record a fifth straight match without tasting defeat and climb up the table to increase their chances of a top-two finish.

They are up against relegation-threatened Royal AM who are desperate to avoid demotion.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Royal AM and Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.