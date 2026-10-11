The sixth round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League gets under way on Monday 12 October. Al-Khaleej host Al-Taawoun in Saihat, and Al-Ettifaq take on Al-Faisaly in Dammam.

In the capital, Al-Hilal welcome Al-Watan. Neom travel to Al-Riyadh, and Al-Ahli round off the opening day against Al-Wehda in Jeddah.

Day two opens with a heavyweight meeting between Al-Nassr and Al-Tadamon in Riyadh. Al-Akhdoud face Al-Jabalain in Abha, Al-Hazem host Damac in Al-Rass, and Al-Orobah take on Al-Fayha in Al-Jouf.

Al-Qadsiah make the trip to Al-Ansar in Medina, while Al-Najma meet Al-Fateh at the Education Administration Stadium in Unaizah. Al-Ittihad close the round at home to Al-Kholood in Jeddah.