Al-Hilal, meanwhile, return to AFC Champions League Elite action with a kind draw, hosting Al-Watan at their home ground in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.
Only victory will do. Al-Hilal need a win to steady the ship after dropping 5 of the last 9 points on offer across the past three rounds.
The slump began with a 2-1 defeat to Al-Taawoun. Al-Hilal then thrashed Neom 4-0, before their last outing against Al-Jabalain finished in a 3-3 draw.
Those erratic results have left "the Leader" fourth in the table on 10 points, 3 adrift of leaders Al-Ittihad.
Getting back to winning ways should be within reach, especially with Al-Watan sitting nineteenth on just 3 points, taken from a single win and a heavy 4-0 hammering by Al-Ahli.