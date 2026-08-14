And while Benzema nears his farewell to the pitch at the end of the new season, his Al-Hilal teammate, captain Salem Al-Dawsari, wants to avoid a goodbye of his own this term.
Al-Dawsari endured one of his worst seasons with Al-Hilal last time out under Italian coach Simone Inzaghi, and it put him in the firing line of the Boss faithful.
Links to an exit emerged this summer for the man they call the Tornado, with a handful of clubs circling. Al-Diriyah, newly promoted to the Roshn League, showed interest, as did sides in the Qatari league.
True, Al-Dawsari stayed. But he knows it is his last stand, as he will most likely leave the club once the season ends, and he may find himself forced to retire.
To avoid that fate, Al-Hilal's captain must deliver an exceptional season on both the individual and collective fronts, convincing the management and the fans he can go on for at least one more campaign.
That dream looks a tall order. Inzaghi keeps him on a tight leash on the pitch, he will begin the season injured, and Al-Hilal will lean on new Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville, who operates in the very same position.