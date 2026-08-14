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Ronaldo's milestone and Benzema's farewell: what are the Saudi League stars dreaming of in the new season?

FEATURES
Saudi Pro League
C. Ronaldo
K. Benzema
S. Al-Dawsari
Y. En-Nesyri
I. Toney
Al Nassr FC
Al Ittihad
Al Hilal
Al Ahli
Saudi Arabia
Portugal
France
Morocco
England

The Roshn League has a date with a fresh start

A new season of the Saudi Pro League brings a fresh wave of dreams. Fans picture their team lifting the title, clubs chase new glory, and coaches want to write a successful chapter in their careers.

Every one of those dreams rests on the feet and heads of the players. And those players carry dreams of their own, some for the team they represent, others for themselves alone.

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  • Ronaldo's millennium

    No man in the Saudi Roshn League carries a bigger dream into the new season than Cristiano Ronaldo. The Al-Nassr captain and Portugal star could be playing out the final year of his career.

    Ronaldo's contract expires at the end of the campaign, and he starts it having already ticked off his biggest ambition: a title with Al-Nassr. This was no ordinary trophy either, but the Saudi League crown the club had gone without for seven years.

    With that collective dream fulfilled, Ronaldo now hunts an individual feat no footballer has matched or even come close to. Call it the miracle of 1,000 goals.

    He begins the new season on 976 goals. That leaves him just 24 short of becoming the first player in the history of football to reach 1,000.

    The target holds no fear for the Portuguese. He has never scored fewer in any of his three full seasons in the Roshn League, his lowest tally being 25 in the 2024-2025 campaign.

    "The Don" won't be chasing them in the league alone. He has chances to find the net in the Saudi Super Cup, the King's Cup and the AFC Champions League Elite.

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  • Benzema's farewell

    Karim Benzema faces a similar situation to his former Real Madrid team-mate. The French striker will play a season that could very likely be the last of his career, especially with talk of his retirement swirling for some time now.

    He turns out for Al-Hilal this season, the club he joined during last winter's transfer window after a stunning switch from Al-Ittihad, walking away from his contract with them.

    Leading "the Boss" to the Roshn League title is his biggest dream this season, a trophy that has eluded them for the past two campaigns. Ending his career on such a high would be the perfect farewell.

    The importance of the league title is only half the story. What makes it matter so much to Benzema is his sudden move from Al-Ittihad to Al-Hilal, a switch that provoked great anger among the fans of "the Tigers".

    At 38, he does not want that anger spreading to Al-Hilal's supporters, should they decide he cannot add value to the team. "The Boss" have already fallen short in the last two seasons.

    To avoid that fate, Benzema must solve the injury problems that sidelined him for several Al-Hilal matches in the second half of last season. He will turn 39 by the end of 2026.

    Crack that, and the former Real Madrid striker will join a select group who have won the Saudi league with both Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad, having led "the Dean" to the title in the 2024-2025 season.

  • The uprising of Al-Dawsari

    And while Benzema nears his farewell to the pitch at the end of the new season, his Al-Hilal teammate, captain Salem Al-Dawsari, wants to avoid a goodbye of his own this term.

    Al-Dawsari endured one of his worst seasons with Al-Hilal last time out under Italian coach Simone Inzaghi, and it put him in the firing line of the Boss faithful.

    Links to an exit emerged this summer for the man they call the Tornado, with a handful of clubs circling. Al-Diriyah, newly promoted to the Roshn League, showed interest, as did sides in the Qatari league.

    True, Al-Dawsari stayed. But he knows it is his last stand, as he will most likely leave the club once the season ends, and he may find himself forced to retire.

    To avoid that fate, Al-Hilal's captain must deliver an exceptional season on both the individual and collective fronts, convincing the management and the fans he can go on for at least one more campaign.

    That dream looks a tall order. Inzaghi keeps him on a tight leash on the pitch, he will begin the season injured, and Al-Hilal will lean on new Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville, who operates in the very same position.

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  • Ivan Toney: first Golden Boot

    English striker Ivan Toney is gearing up for his third season in the Saudi league with Al-Ahli, chasing a title that has slipped through his fingers twice after he came agonisingly close.

    Toney dreams of landing the Saudi league's top scorer award for the first time in his career. He lost out last season in cruel fashion to Mexico's Julian Quinones, the Al-Qadsiah star.

    Quinones snatched the crown on the final matchday. His brace against Al-Ittihad carried him to the summit on 33 goals, one clear of Toney.

    Oddly enough, Toney had already lost the same title the previous season, this time to Cristiano Ronaldo by just two goals.

    Now he is out to win the top scorer award in a major competition for the first time, the second of his career overall.

    Just once has the Al-Ahli striker claimed a golden boot, and that came five years ago at Brentford, in the English Championship during the 2020-2021 season.

  • Youssef En-Nesyri: time to respond

    Al-Ittihad signed Youssef En-Nesyri to replace Benzema when the Frenchman left the club. So far, the Moroccan striker hasn't filled the void.

    Before the new season kicked off, reports linked En-Nesyri with a switch to the Moroccan league. Some suggested German coach Jens Wessing wasn't convinced by his abilities.

    All of this points to a tough campaign ahead for the striker. Yet the same pressure could be exactly what fires him up to produce his best football.

    That looks like En-Nesyri's biggest dream this season: to shine for Al-Ittihad and silence the doubters with the finest form of his career at the Saudi club.