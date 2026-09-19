Dybala curls in a cross from the right and finds Mancini and Kone unmarked in the box. The defender gets a touch and cushions the ball for the midfielder, who finishes one-on-one with Martinez. The linesman flags, but VAR eventually awards the goal.

When the cross came in, Akanji was playing both players onside, and when his team-mate got the touch, Kone was still behind the line of the ball.

Massa's announcement at the stadium: "Following a review, Roma's number 17 is in a regular position, goal awarded".