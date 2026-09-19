Roma-Inter, a match valid for the fifth round of Serie A 2026/2027, is not only a direct showdown for top spot in the table, but also the most eagerly awaited game from an officiating point of view under the new Orsato regime. The new head of refereeing has handed the match to Massa, while the vastly experienced Mazzoleni and Di Paolo will be in the VAR room in Lissone. Calciomercato will bring you the most controversial refereeing incidents.
Roma-Inter, the live refereeing watch: Kone's goal awarded after a VAR check. Lautaro appeals for a penalty. Thuram catches Balerdi with his arm, Roma protests
Roma v Inter: the full refereeing appointment
MASSA (photo)
MELI - BERTI
IV: MARESCA
VAR: MAZZOLENI
AVAR: DI PAOLO
45' Yellow card for Akanji
Akanji, who had already clashed with Malen during the VAR review, went in late on the Dutch forward after the first half had already ended and brought him down. Massa had no choice but to book him.
36' Goal awarded after a VAR check
Dybala swings over a cross from the right and finds Mancini and Kone unmarked in the box. The defender gets a touch and brings the ball under control for the midfielder, who beats Martinez one-on-one. The assistant referee flags for offside, but VAR eventually awards the goal.
When the cross comes in, Akanji is playing both players onside. Then, when his team-mate gets the touch, Kone is still behind the line of the ball.
Massa's announcement in the stadium: "Following a review, Roma's number 17 is in a legal position, goal awarded".
30' Lautaro appeals for a penalty
Inter move the ball well and Thuram drags Svilar off his line. Barella then sends in a cross to the far post, where Lautaro Martinez tries to head it back across goal. Dybala is in the way and, inside the area, deflects it with his outstretched arm, prompting the Inter captain to appeal for a penalty. Massa waves play on and VAR checks it without intervening. The ball strikes close to the shoulder, the movement goes towards the body and the distance is short.
12' Yellow card for Barella
Barella is booked after furiously protesting to Massa, who had stopped Thuram when he was played through following contact with Hermoso.
6' Kone’s goal stands
Roma's goal was perfectly legitimate. Barella gave the ball away badly while trying to play out, and Roma worked it well from right to left. Molina was onside when he pulled the ball back for Kone.
3' Balerdi down, hands to his face
Balerdi tries to get in front of Thuram, who moves to shield the long ball in the final third. The defender, in contact with the striker, goes down clutching his face. Roma appeal for an elbow, but referee Massa gives a foul against the Inter striker for a raised arm and no card because Thuram does not throw an elbow, he simply moves his arm out to hold his position.
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