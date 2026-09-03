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Roma are considering a free agent: contacts with Krépin Diatta, formerly of Monaco and Club Brugge

Transfers
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K. Diatta

Roma's transfer business is not over yet. After talks for Stuttgart's Jamie Leweling and Zenit St Petersburg's Luiz Henrique collapsed, sporting director D'Amico, in agreement with Gasperini, is assessing the list of free agents, from which the new reinforcement out wide could emerge. One of the most interesting profiles is Krépin Diatta, a right-footed Senegalese winger born in 1999, who failed to agree a new deal with Monaco after his contract expired on 30 June.

  • What a player Diatta is

    Since arriving from Club Brugge in January 2021, he made 143 appearances for Monaco, scoring 8 goals and providing 7 assists. For Senegal, with whom he has earned 65 caps, he won the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations. Krépin Diatta is a complete wing-back, perfect for Gasperini's 3-4-2-1. He is attack-minded and needs discipline defensively.

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  • Who likes Diatta

    Diatta is weighing up the best option with his agents. Marseille and Crystal Palace are both very keen on him, while the Bayer Leverkusen move has fallen through after the German club signed Guela Doué from Strasbourg. A move to the Super Lig also remains on the table, with Galatasaray and Trabzonspor both interested. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma are considering Wilfried Zaha as well as Diatta, the Ivorian former Galatasaray player who came close to joining the Giallorossi in 2023. He is without a contract after the end of his employment relationship with Charlotte

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