'Riveiro crying because Khoza promised he can go home after winning PSL! Jose has won five trophies worth R40 million for Pirates, bring his family here' - Fans

Football lovers react after the Buccaneers tactician was overwhelmed with emotions following his latetst triumph in Mzansi.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro recently broke down after helping the Buccaneers win the MTN8 title for the historic third time in as many seasons.

"These were not just tears of joy but also a reflection of the immense personal sacrifices he has made, many of which remain hidden from public view," the Soweto giants clarified.

A section of South Africans have now capitalised on the opportunity to taunt Bucs, while others claim the Spaniard was overwhelmed with emotions owing to the tough tasks given by Dr. Irvin Khoza. Have a look at their raw comments as sampled by GOAL.