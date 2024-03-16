Richards Bay vs SuperSport United Preview: Kick-off time, TV channels & squad news

GOAL provides you the details to follow the Natal Rich Boys' Nedbank Cup hosting of Matsatsantsa on Saturday.

Richards Bay and SuperSport United lock horns in the Nedbank Cup last 16, with the two Premier Soccer League sides eying the quarter-finals spot.

The two sides meet at King Zwelithini Stadium as they attempt to join the already qualified teams, consisting of AmaZulu, Stellenbosch and University of Pretoria.

Here, GOAL gives you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Richards Bay and SuperSport United, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.