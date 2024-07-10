Siyethemba Sithebe, Richards Bay, July 2024Richards Bay
Michael Madyira

Richards Bay splash new sponsor millions on Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United rejects

Premier Soccer LeagueRichards BayTransfersKaizer ChiefsSuperSport UnitedMamelodi Sundowns FC

On the same day the Natal Rich Boyz announced a big, new sponsorship deal they have gone into the market to secure the services of new players.

  • Richards Bay have a new R60 million sponsor
  • That gave them a boost in the transfer market
  • Their signings include ex-Chiefs and Downs players
