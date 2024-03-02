Moses Mthembu and Kabelo Mahlasela, Richards Bay vs Royal AMBackpage
Seth Willis

Richards Bay's relegation worries increase after loss against Royal AM in the KZN Derby

Premier Soccer LeagueRichards Bay vs Royal AMRichards BayRoyal AM

Richards Bay's relegation anxiety increased on Saturday after a 2-1 loss against their rivals Royal AM at the King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium.

  • Motebang Sera opened the scoring
  • Menzi Masuku was also on target for the vistors
  • Yanela Mbuthuma scored Richards Bay's only goal

