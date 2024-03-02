Richards Bay's relegation worries increase after loss against Royal AM in the KZN Derby

BackpageSeth WillisRichards Bay's relegation worries increase after loss against Royal AM in the KZN DerbyPremier Soccer LeagueRichards Bay vs Royal AMRichards BayRoyal AMRichards Bay's relegation anxiety increased on Saturday after a 2-1 loss against their rivals Royal AM at the King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMotebang Sera opened the scoring Menzi Masuku was also on target for the vistors Yanela Mbuthuma scored Richards Bay's only goal