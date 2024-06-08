Richards Bay closer to retaining Premier Soccer League status despite Baroka FC scare

BackpagePixSeth WillisRichards Bay closer to retaining Premier Soccer League status despite Baroka FC scarePremier Soccer LeagueRichards BayNational First DivisionBaroka FCUniversity of PretoriaThe two teams were in desperate need of maximum points but wastefulness in front of the goal cost them. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowThe two teams are chasing a spot in PSLBaroka & Richards Bay played to a drawThe Natal Rich Boys gain advantageArticle continues below