Riaan Hanamub AmaZuluBackpagepix
Clifton Mabasa

Riaan Hanamub to finally join Orlando Pirates? - AmaZulu FC president Sandile Zungu opens up about Namibian star

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesWelwin Riaan HanamubAmaZulu FCNamibiaJose Riveiro

Usuthu's president has addressed reports suggesting that one of the team's key players is on his way to join the Soweto giants.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Hanamub has been linked with Pirates since 2022
  • The Namibia international is one of PSL top full-backs
  • AmaZulu will play the Buccaneers in Nedbank Cup

Editors' Picks