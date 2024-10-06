Rhulani Mokwena, Wydad ACWydad AC
Michael Madyira

Rhulani Mokwena's Wydad Casablanca drop points again after draw with struggling Hassania Agadir

South AfricaR. MokwenaPremier Soccer LeagueHassania Agadir vs Wydad CasablancaHassania AgadirWydad CasablancaBotola ProPolokwane City vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCPolokwane CityMamelodi Sundowns FCA. Boutouil

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach is in a job where his employers are not usually patient with trainers.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Wydad drew with Hassania Agadir
  • It was the third time they failed to win in the league this season
  • That could risk Mokwena's job

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Article continues below