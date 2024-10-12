Rhulani Mokwena's Wydad Athletic Club rout JS Massira in Excellence Cup as they bounce back to winning ways

Wydad ACClifton MabasaRhulani Mokwena's Wydad Athletic Club rout JS Massira in Excellence Cup as they bounce back to winning waysSouth AfricaR. MokwenaC. MailulaWydad CasablancaA. BoutouilBotola ProWydad Casablanca vs Chabab MohammediaChabab MohammediaThe South African coach masterminded a magnificent win over a second-division side in the Excellence Cup clash.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMokwena's Wydad register emphatic winThey beat JS Massira in Excellence Cup clashRed Castle moved up to the top of Group 5 tableFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below