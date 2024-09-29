Wydad CasablancaWydad on X
Clifton Mabasa

Rhulani Mokwena's Wydad Athletic Club register emphatic victory over Difaâ El Jadidi

South AfricaR. MokwenaC. MailulaWydad CasablancaBotola ProHassania Agadir vs Wydad CasablancaHassania Agadir

The Red Castle secured an important win in the Moroccan Botola Pro League on Saturday evening. 

  • Mokwena's Wydad register big win
  • They are joint-top of Botola Pro League table
  • The Red Castle have collected seven points so far
