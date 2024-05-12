Themba Zwane, Lucas Ribeiro and Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Michael Madyira

Rhulani Mokwena names one Mamelodi Sundowns player who is exempt from criticism - 'The track record speaks for itself'

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCRoyal AM vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCRoyal AMPeter ShalulileRhulani Mokwena

The Soweto-born trainer has revealed the Masandawana player who is allowed to go for games without scoring.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Downs have already won the PSL title
  • But some key players were not performing well
  • Mokwena names one such player but exonerates him
Article continues below

Editors' Picks